Mumbai: BMC To Set Up 10 Artificial Ponds, Increase Oxygenation Pumps At Banganga After Fish Deaths

Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha at Banganga | X/@MPLodha

Mumbai: The BMC will set up 10 artificial ponds around Mumbai’s Banganga Tank in Walkeshwar and increase the number of oxygenation pumps at the site after a large number of fish were found dead in the historic water body. The measures were announced after Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha inspected the tank on Monday and reviewed steps to protect its aquatic ecosystem.

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The inspection came amid concerns over the impact of religious rituals during Pitru Paksha, when thousands of devotees visit Banganga for pind daan and other ceremonies. D ward assistant municipal commissioner Santosh Salunkhe and local corporator Sunny Sanap were also present during the inspection.

Civic officials were directed to ensure that material used during religious rituals is not dumped into the tank or around its premises. Lodha also appealed to citizens to adopt environment-friendly methods while performing pind daan and avoid putting oil, ghee, sweets and other offerings into the water.

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Officials said certain materials used during rituals can adversely affect aquatic life. The BMC has therefore been asked to intensify cleaning and waste-management measures at the site during the remaining days of Pitru Paksha, which ends on Saturday, and continue the measures thereafter.

The artificial ponds are expected to provide an alternative space for conducting rituals and help reduce the amount of material entering Banganga Tank. The civic body will also increase oxygenation facilities at the water body as part of efforts to improve water conditions.

The BMC had earlier undertaken a cleanliness drive at Banganga as part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'. The latest measures are aimed at preventing further deterioration of the water body and protecting aquatic life amid increased footfall during the religious period.

(with inputs from Kalpesh Mhamunkar)

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