Banganga Fish Deaths: BMC Calls Priests, Residents’ Meeting To Prevent Pollution During Pitru Paksha As Disturbing Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) called a meeting with priests and local residents after hundreds of fish died at Mumbai’s historic Banganga Tank in Walkeshwar during the ongoing Pitru Paksha period. Civic officials suspect that excessive food and ritual offerings entering the waterbody have contributed to pollution and reduced oxygen levels, threatening its aquatic ecosystem.

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BMC workers have removed thousands of dead fish and other organic waste from the tank following the mass fish deaths. Videos of Banganga circulating online show dead fish floating across the water, while civic workers can be seen carrying out cleaning operations.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday at the BMC’s D ward office, as reported by Hindustan Times. Officials will discuss measures to prevent food, oil and other ritual material from being immersed in the freshwater tank during Pitru Paksha.

Priests To Help Prevent Fish Deaths

Santosh Salunkhe, assistant municipal commissioner of D ward, said the civic body plans to involve priests because their appeals could influence devotees visiting the heritage waterbody.

“The priests will be asked to undertake measures to prevent the death of fish. The main cause is apparently putting oil in the water, which forms an oily layer affecting the oxygen levels of the water. Flour dumplings are another major cause,” Salunkhe told HT.

He added that the BMC has stepped up cleaning operations and plans to deploy additional manpower at the tank. A pump has also been installed for aeration, while the civic body plans to pump out and refill the tank to improve the oxygen content of the water.

Ritual Offerings Increase Pollution Load

Pitru Paksha is being observed from September 26 to October 10 this year. During the fortnight, devotees perform rituals to pay homage to their ancestors. At Banganga, offerings including rice or flour dumplings, sweets, milk, oil and floral waste are traditionally offered or immersed in the water.

According to civic officials, organic material and food waste entering the tank increases the pollution load and reduces dissolved oxygen levels, creating conditions that can suffocate fish.

Fish Deaths An Annual Concern

The issue has emerged as an annual concern during Pitru Paksha. In 2025, the BMC removed around 10,000 kg of dead fish, floral waste and other organic material from Banganga over three days. The civic administration had then attributed the deaths to increased pollution and depletion of dissolved oxygen and deployed aerators and dewatering pumps to improve water quality.

The BMC has previously installed collection bins and appealed to devotees to dispose of food and floral offerings in them instead of immersing them in the tank. However, residents have said considerable amounts of ritual material continue to enter the waterbody.

Banganga is one of Mumbai’s historic waterbodies and an important pilgrimage site, with its history dating back to the 12th century. According to a religious belief, Lord Rama created a tributary of the Ganga at the site by shooting an arrow into the ground to quench his thirst before worshipping Lord Shiva.

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