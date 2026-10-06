Vijayendra Kumeria Divorce Reason: Naagin Fame Says ‘Differences And Compatibility Issues’ Led To Split With Preeti Bhatia; ‘It Wasn’t An Overnight Decision’

Vijayendra Kumeria Divorce Reason: Udaan Actor Says ‘Differences And Compatibility Issues’ Led To Split With Preeti Bhatia; ‘It Wasn’t An Overnight Decision’ | Instagram

Juhi Mui actor Vijayendra Kumeria has confirmed his divorce from his wife, Preeti Bhatia. The actor revealed that he was initially not ready to speak about his personal life as he was still coming to terms with the changes himself. However, he eventually felt it was better to clear the air rather than let people make assumptions. Vijayendra also opened up about what led to their decision to part ways and how their separation affected their 10-year-old daughter, Kimaya.

Opening up about his personal life, Vijayendra told The Times of India, “All this while, I was not ready to talk about it, as I myself was trying to figure out and accept things that were happening in my personal life.” The actor, who has always preferred to keep his personal life private, said he decided to address the matter after realising that it was better to clarify things than allow people to speculate.

Talking about his divorce from Preeti, Vijayendra revealed that the decision was not made overnight. He explained that they began facing several “differences and compatibility issues”, which gradually intensified over time. The actor said these differences eventually led them to part ways in 2022, while their divorce was officially finalised in 2025.

Although Vijayendra and Preeti’s divorce was mutual, the actor admitted that they tried to save their marriage because of thri daughter Kimaya. He revealed that the couple had tried for years to make their relationship work for their daughter. However, they eventually realised that “it’s better for Kimaya as well to experience love from both parents separately instead of growing up in an unhappy environment.”

Vijayendra Kumeria and Preeti Bhatia first met while working in the aviation industry and dated for four years before tying the knot in January 2012. The couple welcomed their daughter, Kimaya, in 2016 and later also ventured into production together. However, in 2023, fans began speculating about trouble in their marriage after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, while Preeti also dropped “Kumeria” from her social media name. At the time, Vijayendra dismissed the reports as baseless.

Vijayendra is best known for his role as Suraj in the popular television show Udaan, which ran from 2014 to 2019. He went on to feature in shows including Naagin 4, Shastri Sisters, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Teri Meri Doriyaann and Deewaniyat. Most recently, he was seen as Inspector Sanyam Singh in Juhi Mui, marking his return to television in 2026.