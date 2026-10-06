Bypolls 2026: Nandigram Leads With 60.32% Turnout; TN, Puducherry Seats Cross 55%, Nagaon At 39% | X / PTI

New Delhi: Voting is underway across five Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, along with the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency in Assam, as voters cast their ballots in the 2026 bypolls on Tuesday.

According to Election Commission of India (ECI) data, Nandigram recorded the highest turnout at 60.32% by 1 pm, followed by Rejinagar in West Bengal at 56.43%.

Tamil Nadu's Dharapuram recorded 56.09%, while Madurantakam registered 55.19% turnout by 1 pm. In Puducherry, Thattanchavady recorded 56.31%, while Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency recorded 39% polling.

Nandigram Records Highest Turnout

Nandigram recorded 60.32% voter turnout by 1 pm, emerging as the constituency with the highest polling percentage among the six seats.

The constituency had recorded 43.95% turnout by 11 am, also the highest among the six constituencies at that time.

West Bengal's Rejinagar, meanwhile, recorded 56.43% turnout by 1 pm, up from 38.71% at 11 am.

West Bengal is among the key focus areas of the bypolls, with voting taking place in Nandigram and Rejinagar.

Tamil Nadu Sees Turnout Cross 55%

Both Tamil Nadu constituencies recorded more than 55% voter turnout by 1 pm.

Dharapuram recorded 56.09%, compared with 37.28% at 11 am, while Madurantakam recorded 55.19%, compared with 35.55% two hours earlier.

The turnout figures indicate a rise in polling activity across both constituencies as voting progressed through the afternoon.

Puducherry Records 56.31% Voting

In Puducherry, Thattanchavady recorded 56.31% voter turnout by 1 pm, crossing the 50% mark.

The constituency had recorded 39.16% turnout by 11 am, according to ECI data.

Nagaon Records 39% Turnout

Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency recorded 39% voter turnout by 1 pm.

The seat is witnessing a triangular contest involving the BJP, Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). The constituency fell vacant following the resignation of Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi.

Nagaon had recorded 37.82% turnout by 11 am, making it the only Lok Sabha constituency among the seats going to the polls in the current bypoll round.

Suvendu Adhikari Casts Vote In Nandigram

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari cast his vote at Nandanayakbar Primary School in Nandigram at around 11.50 am.

After casting his vote, Adhikari met BJP functionaries and later offered prayers at a local temple.

Turnout Figures At 1 PM

According to ECI data, the voter turnout across the six constituencies by 1 pm was:

Nandigram, West Bengal: 60.32%

Rejinagar, West Bengal: 56.43%

Dharapuram, Tamil Nadu: 56.09%

Thattanchavady, Puducherry: 56.31%

Madurantakam, Tamil Nadu: 55.19%

Nagaon Lok Sabha, Assam: 39%

Voting is scheduled to continue until the stipulated polling hours, with counting of votes to take place on October 9.