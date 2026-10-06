WB Bypoll 2026: Humayun Kabir Detained During Rejinagar Bypoll Voting | VIDEO

Murshidabad: Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) president and MLA Humayun Kabir was reportedly detained by police in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Tuesday, as polling was underway for the Rejinagar Assembly bypoll.

Visuals from the spot showed chaotic scenes as Kabir was seen arguing with police personnel before a physical scuffle reportedly broke out. He was subsequently escorted away from his party office amid a heavy media presence.

The incident took place after Kabir cast his vote and reportedly accused security forces of interfering with the polling process and intimidating voters.

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Humayun Kabir Detained Amid Polling

According to reports, Kabir was detained by police following the altercation at his party office in Murshidabad. The circumstances leading to his detention were not immediately clear.

The AJUP chief had reportedly raised allegations of interference by security forces after voting in the constituency. Police personnel were seen surrounding Kabir in videos from the spot as the situation turned tense.

The detention comes as voting is underway in Rejinagar, where the AJUP has fielded Kabir’s son, Golam Nabi Azad, as its candidate.

Why Is Rejinagar Going To Polls?

The Rejinagar bypoll was necessitated after Kabir resigned as the constituency’s MLA. He had won the Rejinagar seat in the 2026 Assembly elections while also winning from Nowda, which he subsequently retained.

With Kabir vacating the Rejinagar seat, his son Golam Nabi Azad has been fielded by the AJUP to contest the bypoll.

Rejinagar is a Muslim-majority constituency in Murshidabad and is among the two Assembly seats going to the polls in West Bengal on Tuesday.

Voting Under Tight Security

Polling is also underway in Nandigram in East Midnapore district. Voting began at 7 am and is scheduled to continue until 6 pm.

The bypolls are being conducted under heavy security arrangements, with authorities deploying extensive security personnel across both constituencies.

Despite the incident involving Kabir, the polling process in the two constituencies was reported to have remained peaceful at the time of filing the report. Long queues were also witnessed at several polling stations from the early hours as voters turned up to cast their ballots.

The detention of Kabir, however, has emerged as a major development during polling in Rejinagar, with the incident drawing attention amid allegations of interference and voter intimidation.