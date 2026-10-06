MPSC Paper Leak Case: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Asks Governor To Set Up High-Level Panel Against Current, Former Members & Chairpersons | File Photo

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday recommended that Governor Jishnu Dev Varma constitute a high-level inquiry panel to initiate proceedings against current and former members and chairpersons of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). He proposed a committee headed by a retired High Court judge to submit its report within three months and determine subsequent action.

Meanwhile, NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar declared a strict 48-hour ultimatum to the state government to address their demands, including the immediate removal of MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar. He warned that if the government failed to take action, over 1,00,000 students would hit the streets of Pune. Protesters will either enforce a total Pune Bandh or organise a mass march directly to the Mantralaya in Mumbai.

Also Watch:

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Monday visited the MPSC students protest site at SM Joshi Bridge in Pune, where NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar has been leading the agitation. Jarange accused the government of ignoring the concerns of students from poor families and warned that the agitation could escalate if their demands were not addressed.

Jarange said, “I alone am enough to take on the government. Just give me a call and see – I will shut down Maharashtra for you, otherwise, just wait and watch.”

“Only two years are left now for you, CM ji. Once you are down with votes after two years from now, we will never choose you back,” Jarange said. “I never work as anyone’s or any party’s leader. I never get political in my daily bread. I am just the child of a poor farmer,” he said.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Monday visited the protest site at SM Joshi Bridge. Thackeray said their anger against the system should not remain temporary and called for sustained pressure on the government to resolve their demands.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet aspirants on October 7 or 8.