MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar Has Sent His Resignation To CM Devendra Fadnavis, Claims NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar | Video Screengrab

Pune: The protest led by NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on the SM Joshi Bridge in Pune against the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) entered its sixth day on Tuesday, with Pawar claiming that MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar has sent his resignation to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Pawar said the decision on the resignation now rests with the Chief Minister and warned that the agitation could intensify if the government fails to act.

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Addressing the media on Tuesday morning, Pawar claimed that Bhimanwar had sent his resignation to the Chief Minister on Monday evening. Pawar said, “Bhimanwar has sent his resignation to the Chief Minister. He has increased the pressure on the Chief Minister. Now, the decision has to be taken by the Chief Minister.”

Pawar claimed that Bhimanwar had decided to resign following the controversy surrounding the MPSC and the alleged paper leak. “He is saying, ‘A paper leak has occurred while I was the Chairman. To distance myself from this entire issue, I have submitted my resignation to my friend.’ He will have to submit it to the Governor,” Pawar said.

Pawar also questioned the government’s proposal to constitute a committee to look into the matter, claiming that the Chief Minister does not have the authority under Article 317 of the Constitution to remove the MPSC chairman. He said, “The power under Article 317 does not lie with the Chief Minister or the state government. That power lies with the Governor.”

He further alleged that the government had not followed the proper procedure and accused the BJP of selectively releasing information.

“The letter given to the Governor is false. It has not come out. The news has been given by the BJP,” Pawar claimed.

On police action against protesting students, Pawar said notices had already been issued to Telegram channels and alleged that attempts were made to serve notices to students personally. He said, “I have requested the police not to behave like the Delhi Police. Otherwise, the situation could go out of hand.”

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Pawar said the government’s response would be closely watched, particularly the Cabinet meeting scheduled for noon. “We will see what is discussed in the Cabinet meeting at 12 noon. Otherwise, we will shut down Pune,” he warned, indicating that the agitation could escalate and bring the city to a standstill if the protesters’ demands are not addressed.