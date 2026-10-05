'Will Hold Someone's Feet If Needed To Get Marathi Youth Jobs': Raj Thackeray At Pune MPSC Protest | File Pic

Pune, October 05: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday visited the MPSC students' protest site at S M Joshi Bridge in Pune, where NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar has been leading the agitation, which entered its fifth day today. Addressing the protesting aspirants, Thackeray said their anger against the system should not remain temporary and called for sustained pressure on the government to resolve their demands.

Thackeray said, “For the past few days, many people have been coming here and saying that they are extending their support to you. I have come here today only to join in your anger. The anger you are feeling should not be temporary.”

Drawing a parallel between the concerns of MPSC aspirants and allegations surrounding elections, Thackeray said, “In your case, question papers are being leaked; in our case, votes are being ‘leaked’. Just as the years of your lives are passing, our years are passing too.”

Thackeray criticises lawlessness

He criticised what he described as the growing lawlessness in the country and said that the voices of people were not being heard. “There is complete lawlessness across the country. There is only ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on one side. It is as if there is no ‘mind’ or voice on the other side,” he said.

Thackeray also urged students not to allow themselves to be distracted by religious and caste-related issues. “I do not believe in rebirth. This is the only life we have,” he said, adding that students were being drawn into religious issues so that their attention remained away from their actual problems.

He said, “Students are studying every day, but what they are getting in return is a leaked question paper. Your anger must remain alive.”

Jobs and recruitment in focus

Thackeray also spoke about employment and recruitment, saying students should understand the ground reality but continue demanding jobs. “Remember, there will be no recruitment for 70,000 people,” he said. He further claimed that even a change in government would not automatically result in the demands being accepted.

Thackeray said, “Understand the situation, but jobs must be provided. Employment opportunities must be given to Marathi boys and girls. If these things are ensured, there will be no need for such protests.”

Questioning the shrinking availability of government employment, he said, “We talk about reservations, but where are the government jobs for which reservations can be provided? Everything is gradually being privatised.” He also criticised the Centre’s policies over the transfer of public assets to private entities.

Call to increase pressure

Thackeray urged the protesters to increase pressure on the government. “We have to resolve your issue through whatever means possible. If I have to hold someone’s feet to ensure that Marathi boys and girls get jobs, Raj Thackeray is ready to do so,” he said.

He added, “Your pressure needs to increase. The government must understand this pressure, and your problems must be resolved because of it.”

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Thackeray takes dig at student

At the beginning of his speech, Thackeray also took a dig at an MPSC student who has gone viral on social media for his speech and type of comedy interaction with the crowd every evening, Vivekananda Patil, who has been addressing the protesters for the past five days. “What you said yesterday, you have repeated today as well. What is new? Every day you are saying the same thing,” Thackeray said.