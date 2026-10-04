Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Raj-Uddhav Thackeray-Led Garjana Morcha Organisers For March Without Permission | Vijay Gohil/Free Press Journal

Mumbai: The Azad Maidan Police have registered an FIR against the organisers of the ‘Virat Garjana Morcha’, which was attended by MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, for allegedly conducting the march without police permission.

According to police, an offence has been registered at Azad Maidan Police Station against the organisers in connection with Sunday’s morcha. The FIR has been registered under Sections 223(Disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 189 (Unlawful Assembly) and 190 (Liability of members of an unlawful assembly for offences committed in prosecution of common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The morcha was organised in Mumbai to oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra, demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and protest against the functioning of the Election Commission.

The march, led by Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray, began with a large number of supporters from Mumbai and different parts of Maharashtra participating in it. The procession later culminated in a public meeting outside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters.

Addressing the gathering, Raj Thackeray strongly criticised the government and the Election Commission over the electoral process. He demanded that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra be scrapped completely and that elections in the future be conducted using ballot papers.

The organisers had not obtained police permission for the morcha, following which the Azad Maidan Police registered the offence against them. Police are conducting further investigation into the violation of permission and other conditions in connection with the march.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/