Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Likely To Meet MPSC Aspirants In Pune On October 7 Or 8 Amid Demand For Chairman's Resignation | File Photo

Pune, Oct 5: Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet students and aspirants protesting in Pune for reforms in Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on October 7 or 8, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has said.

Demonstrations are being held at three locations in Pune with disparate demands, including an objective or descriptive format of MPSC examinations. However, the main demand is the resignation of MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar amid allegations of paper leaks.

"So far, leaders cutting across all the parties have visited the agitation. No political leaders are being invited. They are coming on their own. I urge the state government to decide on the resignation of the MPSC Chairman.

"If the state government does not take a decision in favour of the students at the cabinet meeting, we will have to take some different course of action," Pawar said after joining a protest on Sunday.

He invoked Gen Z lingo: "You are done, Bro!" to warn the government of consequences if it doesn't effectively engage with protesting aspirants.

"We have learnt that Rahul Gandhi is likely to come by October 7 or October 8. Congress leaders from its youth wing are also agitating here, and they are in contact with Rahul Gandhi's team in Delhi," Pawar said.

He said a decision will be taken after discussing with protesters regarding the next course of action, including either a road blockade or a march to Mumbai.

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Amid allegations of paper leaks, the Maharashtra government has terminated the deputation of Mahendra Uttamrao Harpalkar as secretary of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

After a delegation of MPSC students met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the government on September 30 said a judicial inquiry will be conducted within three months into the functioning of the former and incumbent MPSC chairpersons and members, as sought by the aspirants, under Article 317 of the Constitution.

Further action would be taken based on its findings, the government said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)