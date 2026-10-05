People’s March In Latur Demands Hanging Of School Director Accused Of Molesting Minor Student | FPJ (Representational Image

Latur, Oct 5: A large group of parents, women and representatives of various social organisations staged a protest march at the Adarsh educational campus, a private English School in Latur on Monday, demanding that school founder-cum-principal Bashir Shaikh, booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly molesting a minor girl student, be hanged.

POCSO Case Registered

The protest followed the registration of a case against Shaikh at the MIDC police station in connection with an alleged incident involving a minor student of the school. Police have registered a case under relevant sections relating to molestation and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Sunday night.

According to the complaint, the girl was allegedly called to a cabin on the Adarsh campus on September 20, where Shaikh allegedly behaved inappropriately with her. The complaint was lodged nearly two weeks after the alleged incident.

Parents Take Out Protest March

As news of the case spread, parents, women and social activists gathered at the Adarsh campus and took out a protest march. The protesters raised slogans demanding stringent action against Shaikh and called for a thorough investigation into the allegations.

The protesters alleged that the incident had brought disrepute to the teaching profession and damaged the trust between students and teachers. They demanded that the accused be arrested immediately and given the harshest possible punishment.

Ink Thrown At Nameboard

During the protest, some people reportedly threw ink at the Adarsh nameboard. The institute also has a branch in the Vaswadi-Barshi Road area. The glass panes of the building were reportedly damaged by unidentified persons during the night.

The case came to light after the minor student reportedly made an audio recording of her interaction with Shaikh..

Following registration of the POCSO case, police launched efforts to trace Shaikh. Multiple teams have reportedly been formed to locate him.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Chitra Wagh, speaking in a video, strongly condemned the alleged misconduct and demanded strict and speedy action against the accused.

She said the incident has violated the trust placed by parents in teachers and school authorities.

“Think about the impact this incident could have had on the mind of the young girl. The school, which was supposed to be the safest place for her, may now have become a place of fear,” Wagh said.

She stressed that when parents send their children to school, they entrust teachers and principals not only with their education but also with their safety.

Wagh further said the allegations must be investigated in a sensitive, impartial and time-bound manner. She also called for protection and necessary support for the victim.

Referring to the possibility of more students coming forward, she said every complaint or allegation that emerges during the investigation must be taken seriously and examined thoroughly.

Wagh demanded the strictest punishment permissible under law for the accused and said there should be no compromise when it comes to the safety of children.

She also reiterated the government's stated policy of “zero tolerance” towards crimes against children, saying that no person, regardless of position, influence or status, is above the law.

Chitra Wagh concluded by asserting that the safety and dignity of children must remain paramount and that those found guilty must face the full force of the law.