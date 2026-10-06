Pune Mumbai Expressway Accident: Bus-Truck Collision On Missing Link Near Lonavala Leaves 6-7 Passengers Injured | Video | X / @VaradBhatkhande

Pune: A bus and a truck collided on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway’s Missing Link near Lonavala around 5 am on Tuesday, leaving six to seven passengers injured. The accident occurred within the Lonavala limits, according to information from the Borghat-Dasturi Highway Police.

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Two injured passengers were taken to Khopoli Municipal Hospital, where they were given primary treatment. Another passenger was admitted to Siddhivinayak Hospital at Khopoli-Shil Phata. The remaining injured passengers were shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Panvel for treatment.



The Borghat-Dasturi Highway Police reached the spot soon after receiving information about the crash. Rescue and traffic management operations were carried out at the site. Traffic on the affected lane was temporarily stopped following the collision, causing disruption for motorists travelling towards Mumbai. Police later worked to clear the affected stretch and restore traffic movement.





The exact circumstances that led to the bus and truck colliding have not yet been officially established. The Highway Police are investigating the incident and are expected to examine the vehicles and circumstances surrounding the crash.



An official from the highway patrol stated, "The accident occurred this morning. There are multiple injuries. Personnel are currently working to clear the traffic. Appropriate action will be taken after a thorough investigation."



The accident has also raised concerns because the Connecting Link has restrictions on heavy vehicles. Goods trucks, trailers and other heavy or oversized vehicles are required to use the existing Bhor Ghat section rather than the new Connecting Link. Maharashtra Highway Police and MSRDC had earlier said enforcement and night patrolling would be strengthened to prevent prohibited heavy vehicles from entering the stretch.



The Connecting Link, which connects the Khopoli side with Kusgaon near Lonavala, was opened to traffic on May 1, 2026. The new route was designed to bypass the older Bhor Ghat section and reduce travel time between Pune and Mumbai.