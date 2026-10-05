Maharashtra Hingoli Firecracker Warehouse Engulfed In Massive Blaze, Explosions Damage Homes & Fire Brigade Vehicle | X - globalToday24x7

Hingoli, Oct 5: A massive fire broke out on Monday evening in a warehouse storing firecrackers in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, an official said.

The incident took place at 8 pm in Marwadi Galli, a densely populated residential area, he added.

The fire spread quickly in the warehouse owned by one Gopal Bastwar, with a civic fire brigade van deployed to douse it also getting gutted, the official said.

The blaze and intermittent explosions due to firecrackers going off triggered panic in the area, he said.

Houses and vehicles damaged

Some houses have been damaged along with two-wheelers parked along the lane, the official said.

Residents claimed two persons died and several were gravely injured. However, officials were yet to confirm the fatalities.

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Narrow lanes hamper firefighting

"The overall congestion of the area, which is in the older part of Hingoli town, and the narrow lanes hampered firefighting operations. The crowd of onlookers added to issues faced by emergency responders," the official said.

The power supply to the area has been disconnected and operations to bring the blaze under control are ongoing, he informed.

The cause of the fire will be ascertained at the end of dousing operations, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)