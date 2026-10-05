Ramayana: Fire At Mumbai's Film City Not On Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash Starrer's Set - Watch Video

Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai's Film City | Instagram

On Monday, a video went viral on social media, in which we can see that a set caught fire in Mumbai's Film City. Soon, there were speculations that the set was of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash. The Free Press Journal contacted the film's team and got confirmation that the fire incident didn't happen at the Ramayana set.



Meanwhile, according to reports, a fire broke out on the sets of Colors TV show, Pati Patni Aur Panga season 2, and spread to the sets of the show Hustle. However, there's no confirmation about it yet. Even the reason behind the set catching fire is not yet revealed.

Till now, there's no official statement shared by the makers of Pati Patni Aur Panga and Hustle.

Fire At Ramayana Set

The reports of Monday's fire incident got connected to Ramayana because, according to India Today, a minor fire broke out in a tent outside the studio where the Nitesh Tiwari directorial was shot.

While talking about the minor fire incident, the President of Federation of Western India Cine Employees, B.N. Tiwari, told the portal, "A few days ago, there was a fire incident at a nearby location, following which we reached out to all producers and asked them to ensure that proper safety measures were in place. However, due to carelessness, this fire incident happened on the set. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and the damage was also minor. However, this should serve as a warning to them and other film teams to be more careful and take adequate precautions against such accidents."

Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2

After the successful season 1, Pat Patni Aur Panga season 2 is all set to premiere on Colors TV on October 10, 2026. While Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre return as hosts, new jodis who will be seen in the show this season.