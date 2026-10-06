MPSC Protest In Pune: Manoj Jarange Backs Aspirants, Warns Of Maharashtra Shutdown If Students Face Trouble |

Pune: Maratha reservation activist, Manoj Jarange Patil on Monday visited the MPSC students protest site at S M Joshi Bridge in Pune, where NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar has been leading the agitation, and extended his support to the protesting aspirants. Jarange accused the government of ignoring the concerns of students from poor families and warned that the agitation could escalate if their demands were not addressed.

‘You Are Maharashtra’s Future’

Addressing the students, Jarange said the ongoing developments were directly linked to the future of Maharashtra’s youth. He said, “Whatever is happening in Maharashtra is being done in the interest of the youth. You are the bright future of Maharashtra. You are the sons and daughters of parents who struggle day and night.”

He urged the students not to back down from the agitation, stressing that the fight was about their future and not that of any political leader.

‘You Have To Be Strong’

Jarange said, “I never move out of a protest, and you also should not move from here. If you want to win this battle, you will have to be strong and bear everything for this win. It is for your future, not mine or some other leader’s future.”

Taking a swipe at the government over the situation at the protest site, Jarange questioned the movement of an ambulance through the area where the students were protesting while his address to students, he said, “There are thousands of roads in Pune, but they wanted this one ambulance to pass from here and disturb the protest. Without any reason, they want to trouble us. But we are also kind and we show humanity first. We can tolerate every type of pain that government plans to give us.”

Warns Of Maharashtra Shutdown

He then issued a strong warning to the government, saying, “For you students, if you face any trouble, tell me. I’ll shut down the entire Maharashtra for you and bring it to a strong standstill.”

Jarange also targeted the government over its handling of the MPSC controversy and demanded action against the Commission’s leadership. “The students are saying that the Commission chairman should be replaced. He should be removed within one day. The government should work according to the will of the students of this state,” he said.

Raises Poor Students’ Concerns

He questioned why the government was allegedly reluctant to address concerns raised by students from economically weaker backgrounds. “I have only one question to the government — why can’t you see the students of poor families sitting in the leaders’ chairs and becoming officers?” he asked.

Warning the government against ignoring the students, Jarange said, “If one student feels that something is wrong, the government should accept it.”

He also appealed to voters to remember the government’s handling of the issue. “If the government that we chose and voted for does not work for us, make sure that not even one of your fingers presses that party’s button,” he said, referring to the next election.

Jarange maintained that he was not representing any political party or leader. “I never work as anyone’s or any party’s leader. I never get political in my daily bread. I am just the child of a poor farmer,” he said.

He also backed Rohit Pawar’s continued participation in the protest, he said, “Rohit Pawar is a big leader, but he has sat here for you. Now the children should not back down.”

Jarange further alleged that the government was attempting to prevent him from entering Mumbai because it feared the impact of the students’ agitation. “The Cabinet is functioning to stop me from entering Mumbai, not for the betterment of the state. They know that if we enter the main city, they will have to bow down,” he said.

Reiterating his warning, Jarange said, “I alone am enough to take on the government. Just give me a call and see — I will shut down Maharashtra for you, otherwise, just wait and watch.”

He also attacked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying the government had only two years left in office and warning that voters would remember its handling of the students’ demands.

“Only two years are left now for you, CM ji. Once you are down with votes after two years from now, we will never choose you back,” Jarange said.

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