Maharashtra: Manoj Jarange Patil Alleges I-T Scrutiny Of Maratha Agitation Supporters Is ‘Revenge’; Officials Say Routine Process

Manoj Jarange Patil has questioned Income Tax scrutiny involving people associated with the Maratha reservation movement | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 23, 2026: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil has alleged that supporters, relatives and associates linked to the Maratha agitation are being subjected to Income Tax scrutiny and other administrative inquiries as “revenge” for supporting poorer members of the community during the reservation movement. But, Income Tax officials have refuted the charges, terming this a routine process and claiming that scrutiny cases were selected through the department’s routine risk-assessment process and that scrutiny by itself did not constitute an investigation or establish any wrongdoing.

Jarange Patil, who is recovering at a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after ending his recent hunger strike, questioned the basis of the scrutiny and asked whether financially well-off members of the community were not entitled to support poorer Marathas.

“Let the allegations be investigated; we are all ready to face them. We are not the kind to give up our reservation by befriending you,” he said.

Questions Over Political Pressure

He also questioned whether MLAs aligned with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were ordering inquiries against protesters simply because they were currently in power.

Jarange Patil further alleged that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had convened a Cabinet meeting to strategise against the Maratha community, following which, he claimed, ministers called and threatened members of the community.

“Why fear if you have done no wrong? If the government is waiting to put us in jail, we are ready to go to jail. But neither the Maratha community nor I will bow down before anyone,” he said.

He also warned that the government’s tenure was temporary and said the Maratha community would respond politically in the upcoming elections.

Income Tax Officials Reject Allegations

An official familiar with the Income Tax scrutiny, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the exercise was part of the regular assessment process and did not mean that the agency was “settling scores” or acting on behalf of the state government.

According to the official, certain cases were selected after high-value transactions were flagged through automated risk-assessment systems. The parameters included possible irregularities in capital structures and cash flows between related entities.

Also Watch:

Read Also Manoj Jarange Patil Calls Off Mumbai March Over Maratha Quota Demand, Gives Maharashtra Govt 90 Days

“If any irregularity is found, the firm is given an opportunity to explain the transaction and adequate time to represent their case,” the official added.

The official clarified that merely undergoing a scrutiny process by itself did not establish any violation. “Any further action would depend on the outcome of the findings derived from the assessment of the available documents,” the officer explained.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/