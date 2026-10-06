Devdutt Padikkal Pulls Off Stunning Catch In IND A Vs AUS A Clash | VIDEO

Image Credit: X/StarSports

Devdutt Padikkal has turned heads with an acrobatic fielding effort for India A in the clash against Australia A in Puducherry. Opting to bat first, the visitors were rocked early with Yash Thakur striking twice in his spell. To make matters worse, Arshad Khan compounded their woes with much help from Padikkal at first slip.

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Padikkal takes a stunner

In the 5th over of the Australian innings, Arshad Khan nailed his length and had Josh Philippe stuck on the crease. The right-hander could only edge it with the ball flying towards first slip. Padikkal, aware of his spot, was quick to react and put in a full length dive. The Karnataka stalwart was mindful to get both of his hands to the ball and ensure it was cleanly held.

Padikkal's effort helped India A reduce Australia A to 30/3 inside the powerplay. The visitors have since resurrected their innings with Nathan McSweeney and captain Will Sutherland striking half-centuries.

India A vs Australia A series

The 50-over series is part of Australia A's comprehensive tour of India ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy starting next year. The Australian development side played 2 unofficial Test matches and now three 50-over games in Puducherry. Several of Australia A stars will be aiming to make an impression with eyes on making the squad for the India tour.