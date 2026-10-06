₹5 Crore For Virat Kohli’s Vrindavan Visit? Dinesh Falhari’s Explosive Claim Sparks Controversy | VIDEO

Allegations have been made against Virat Kohli for accepting ₹5-crore to visit Vrindavan |

A sensational claim involving cricket star Virat Kohli has triggered controversy in Vrindavan after Dinesh Falhari, president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, alleged that a property syndicate spent ₹5 crore to facilitate Kohli’s meeting with a local saint.

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Falhari has claimed that the money was spent to bring Kohli to meet a particular local saint rumoured to be Premanand Maharaj. He claims that property interests are attempting to increase the influence and visibility of selected spiritual figures while affecting the position of established saints in areas around the Yamuna Khadar.

Virat's recent visits to Vrindavan

Virat Kohli and Vrindavan have shared a growing spiritual connection in recent years. Kohli, along with his wife Anushka Sharma, first made a widely reported visit to Vrindavan in January 2023, when the couple visited the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram and Maa Anandamayi Ashram.

They later visited Premanand Maharaj’s Shri Radha Keli Kunj Ashram several times, including in January and May 2025, with the latter visit coming shortly after Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket. The couple returned to Vrindavan in December 2025 and again in 2026, continuing their visits for spiritual guidance and blessings.

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Who is Dinesh Falhari?

Dinesh Falhari is the president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, an organisation associated with the ongoing campaign concerning the Krishna Janmabhoomi site in Mathura. In March 2025, he announced a ₹21 lakh reward for anyone who demolished Aurangzeb’s tomb in Maharashtra. Furthermore, he raised objection against a New Year's event featuring Sunny Leone in Mathura, which was later cancelled.