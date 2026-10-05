Virat Kohli Shares Heartwarming Moment With Young Fan In Matching India Kit; Video Viral

Kohli warmly signed a young fan's shirt | Image Credits: X

Former India captain Virat Kohli has once again won the admiration of cricket fans online with a warm gesture during India’s recent ODI series against the West Indies. The former India captain was seen signing a young fan’s shirt after noticing the boy wearing a matching Indian cricket kit. The touching moment quickly became a talking point among supporters who praised Kohli for taking time out for a young admirer.

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The boy was accompanied by his mother, who helped him during the brief interaction with the star batter. Kohli happily autographed the youngster’s shirt before posing for several photographs with him near an elevator. The relaxed and cheerful interaction created a memorable moment for the young fan and his family.

Images from the encounter were later shared widely by cricket fans on social media. Supporters appreciated Kohli’s friendly nature and described the moment as a genuine connection between a sporting icon and his admirer. Many fans said such simple gestures can leave a lasting impression, especially on young followers who look up to their cricket heroes.

Kohli has often shared special moments with supporters throughout his career, making him one of the most followed cricketers in the world. His interaction with the young fan once again highlighted the personal side of his relationship with the cricket community. For the boy, the signed shirt and photographs are likely to remain cherished memories for years to come.

Virat featured in the IND vs WI 3rd ODI but was dismissed for a golden duck. India went onto lose the game after Shai Hope's excellent century. However, the hosts won the series 2-1. The 37-year-old will next be in action in New Zealand, where India play 3 ODIs.