FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Xi Jinping In India, 9/11 Victim’s Wife Blames Saudi Arabia'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Harish Rawat Resigns From Key Congress Posts After ED Cash, Gold Seizure From Ex-OSD’s Home

The agency recovered unaccounted cash, gold and luxury watches from his former OSD Chandan Singh Jeena’s residence. (Read more...)

Harish Rawaqt | ANI

2. Xi Jinping’s Delhi Visit: How India Is Guarding Chinese President With Multi-Layered Security, CBRN Sweeps, Anti-Drone Measures

India has deployed unprecedented multi-layered security for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s 24-hour Delhi visit for the BRICS Summit. (Read more...)

Chinese President Xi Jinping | PTI

3. BRICS Bazaar At National Crafts Museum Showcases Global Cultures And Artworks Under One Roof

From traditional textiles and decorative arts to handmade products reflecting local heritage, the bazaar presents a visual representation of the diverse cultures that form the BRICS grouping. (Read more...)

BRICS Bazaar 2026✨



Traditional crafts, vibrant performances and cultural heritage come together to celebrate the rich diversity



📅 10-15 September, 2025

📍National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, New Delhi#BRICS2026 #BRICSIndia2026 #IndiaBRICSChairship @BricsIndia2026… pic.twitter.com/5tNObvtV0f — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 11, 2026

4. 18th BRICS Summit In Delhi: Amrit Udyan To Remain Closed To Public From Sep 11 To 13 Amid Security Arrangemen

According to the President’s Secretariat, the Change of Guard Ceremony will also not take place at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan this Saturday. (Read more...)

✅Visits to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum and Amrit Udyan will remain closed to the public from September 11 to 13, 2026



✅The Change of Guard Ceremony will also not take place at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on this Saturday (September 12, 2026)



Details… pic.twitter.com/JRVMBMHUQ3 — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 10, 2026

4. 9/11 Victim’s Wife Blames Saudi Arabia During 25th Anniversary Memorial Ceremony In New York: 'Stop Lying' - VIDEO

Terry Strada, whose husband died in the 9/11 attacks, urged US President Donald Trump to pressure Saudi Arabia over its denials concerning alleged links to the attacks. (Read more...)

In 24 years of watching 9/11 memorials and the reading of the names of the dead, I have never heard applause.



This morning the crowd did — because one brave widow, @TerrySStrada, looked at the leaders in front of her and refused to let the day pass in silence.

She called out… pic.twitter.com/i2ifssKunb — Gerald Posner (@geraldposner) September 11, 2026

5. 'Wonderful Experience': African Journalist Shadrach Hollow Hails India’s BRICS Summit, Calls For Stronger Business Ties And Local Currency Trade

TV BRICS Africa journalist Shadrach Hollow backed stronger business ties, greater use of local currencies and progress towards a common BRICS payment system. (Read more...)

African Journalist Shadrach Hollow | X / ANI

6. Nalasopara Building Collapse: 4-storey Residential Structure Comes Down In Sankeshwar Nagar, 36 Families Evacuated In Time; VIDEO

Roshni Apartment, which housed around 36 families across 40 flats, was declared dilapidated and vacated on August 6. (Read more...)

🚨 Four-Storey Building Collapses in Nalasopara, 36 Families Ordered to Vacate



Nalasopara, Mumbai: The four-storey Roshni Apartment in Sankeshwar Nagar collapsed on Friday evening. Fortunately, the building had already been evacuated, preventing a major tragedy.



Following the… — Vasai Virar (@vasaivirarinfra) September 11, 2026

7. China Supplies 80% Of India’s Electronics Imports Across 71 Product Categories: Study

The reliance is concentrated in key areas such as motors, cables, batteries and switching equipment. (Read more...)

8. Ben Shelton Beats Frances Tiafoe To Reach US Open Final, Faces Alexander Zverev In Bid To End 23-Year US Men’s Grand Slam Wait | Watch

Shelton will face top seed Alexander Zverev, aiming to end America's 23-year wait for a men's Grand Slam champion since Andy Roddick in 2003. (Read more...)

It's a historical moment for Ben Shelton! pic.twitter.com/UWUJmF89Vb — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2026

9. Alia Bhatt Makes Chicest Colour Combo With Sleek Corset & Scorpio Pants At ‘Don’t Be Shy’ Trailer Launch

The actress opted for a striking mint-green corset top paired with dark brown flared trousers, creating a refined colour-blocked look for the occasion. (Read more...)

Alia Bhatt Makes Chicest Colour Combo With Sleek Corset & Scorpio Pants At ‘Don’t Be Shy’ Trailer Launch | Ashwini Sawant

10. Lady Gaga Welcomes First Baby With Fiancé Michael Polansky, Keeps Newborn Details Private

The couple has kept details about the newborn private, including the name, sex and birth date. The family of three was recently spotted in Northern California. (Read more...)