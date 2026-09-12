FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Xi Jinping In India, 9/11 Victim’s Wife Blames Saudi Arabia'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:
1. Harish Rawat Resigns From Key Congress Posts After ED Cash, Gold Seizure From Ex-OSD’s Home
The agency recovered unaccounted cash, gold and luxury watches from his former OSD Chandan Singh Jeena’s residence. (Read more...)
Harish Rawaqt | ANI
2. Xi Jinping’s Delhi Visit: How India Is Guarding Chinese President With Multi-Layered Security, CBRN Sweeps, Anti-Drone Measures
India has deployed unprecedented multi-layered security for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s 24-hour Delhi visit for the BRICS Summit. (Read more...)
Chinese President Xi Jinping | PTI
3. BRICS Bazaar At National Crafts Museum Showcases Global Cultures And Artworks Under One Roof
From traditional textiles and decorative arts to handmade products reflecting local heritage, the bazaar presents a visual representation of the diverse cultures that form the BRICS grouping. (Read more...)
4. 18th BRICS Summit In Delhi: Amrit Udyan To Remain Closed To Public From Sep 11 To 13 Amid Security Arrangemen
According to the President’s Secretariat, the Change of Guard Ceremony will also not take place at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan this Saturday. (Read more...)
4. 9/11 Victim’s Wife Blames Saudi Arabia During 25th Anniversary Memorial Ceremony In New York: 'Stop Lying' - VIDEO
Terry Strada, whose husband died in the 9/11 attacks, urged US President Donald Trump to pressure Saudi Arabia over its denials concerning alleged links to the attacks. (Read more...)
5. 'Wonderful Experience': African Journalist Shadrach Hollow Hails India’s BRICS Summit, Calls For Stronger Business Ties And Local Currency Trade
TV BRICS Africa journalist Shadrach Hollow backed stronger business ties, greater use of local currencies and progress towards a common BRICS payment system. (Read more...)
African Journalist Shadrach Hollow | X / ANI
6. Nalasopara Building Collapse: 4-storey Residential Structure Comes Down In Sankeshwar Nagar, 36 Families Evacuated In Time; VIDEO
Roshni Apartment, which housed around 36 families across 40 flats, was declared dilapidated and vacated on August 6. (Read more...)
7. China Supplies 80% Of India’s Electronics Imports Across 71 Product Categories: Study
The reliance is concentrated in key areas such as motors, cables, batteries and switching equipment. (Read more...)
8. Ben Shelton Beats Frances Tiafoe To Reach US Open Final, Faces Alexander Zverev In Bid To End 23-Year US Men’s Grand Slam Wait | Watch
Shelton will face top seed Alexander Zverev, aiming to end America's 23-year wait for a men's Grand Slam champion since Andy Roddick in 2003. (Read more...)
9. Alia Bhatt Makes Chicest Colour Combo With Sleek Corset & Scorpio Pants At ‘Don’t Be Shy’ Trailer Launch
The actress opted for a striking mint-green corset top paired with dark brown flared trousers, creating a refined colour-blocked look for the occasion. (Read more...)
Alia Bhatt Makes Chicest Colour Combo With Sleek Corset & Scorpio Pants At ‘Don’t Be Shy’ Trailer Launch | Ashwini Sawant
10. Lady Gaga Welcomes First Baby With Fiancé Michael Polansky, Keeps Newborn Details Private
The couple has kept details about the newborn private, including the name, sex and birth date. The family of three was recently spotted in Northern California. (Read more...)