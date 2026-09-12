18th BRICS Summit In Delhi: Amrit Udyan To Remain Closed To Public From Sep 11 To 13 Amid Security Arrangements

Amrit Udyan To Be Closed Amid BRICS Summit | X (NIC)

New Delhi’s iconic Amrit Udyan will remain closed to the public from September 11 to 13, 2026, in view of the ongoing BRICS-related engagements in the national capital. The temporary closure is aimed at ensuring security and facilitating arrangements during the high-profile international gathering. In view of the 18th summit, Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum will also remain closed for public visits from Friday.

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Amrit Udyan closure amid 18th BRICS Summit

As India has set the stage for the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, Amrit Udyan will remain closed for civilian visits starting from Friday, September 11, to September 13 this month. According to the President’s Secretariat, the Change of Guard Ceremony will also not take place at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan this Saturday.

The garden, located within the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex, is one of Delhi’s popular attractions and draws visitors throughout the year, particularly during its seasonal openings. Visitors planning a trip to Amrit Udyan during these three days will therefore have to reschedule their visit.

The closure comes as Delhi hosts key meetings and diplomatic engagements connected with the 18th BRICS Summit. The event brings together leaders and senior representatives of the BRICS member countries, with discussions focusing on global cooperation, economic partnerships and other international issues.

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About Amrit Udyan

Amrit Udyan, formerly known as the Mughal Gardens, is spread across the Rashtrapati Bhavan estate and is known for its landscaped gardens, seasonal flowers, fountains and distinctive horticultural designs. It has traditionally been opened to the public during designated periods.

The iconic garden beautifully combines Mughal and British landscaping styles. Its meticulously planned geometric patterns, lush green lawns, vibrant flowers and rare plant varieties create a peaceful escape in the heart of the national capital.