Xi Jinping’s Delhi Visit: How India Is Guarding Chinese President With Multi-Layered Security, CBRN Sweeps, Anti-Drone Measures

Multi-Layered Security, CBRN Sweeps, Anti-Drone Measures In Place For BRICS Summit |

New Delhi: India has put in place an unprecedented, multi-layered security arrangement for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s roughly 24-hour visit to Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit, with agencies preparing for potential threats ranging from drone activity and protests to lone-wolf and sabotage attempts.

Xi is expected to arrive in Delhi around noon on Saturday, September 12, and leave the following day. His security has emerged as one of the most closely guarded aspects of the summit, with elaborate arrangements covering his hotel, travel routes, airspace and the venues he will visit.

Taj Palace turned high-security zone

Xi and his delegation are staying at the Taj Palace in Chanakyapuri, where security has been strengthened across the premises.

According to a Times of India report, Chinese security personnel arrived ahead of the President with specialised equipment and have been involved in preparations covering the floors where Xi will stay, rooftops and ground-level areas. Hotel employees have also undergone verification as part of the security exercise.

Delhi Police’s Special Cell is overseeing the overall security arrangements for Xi, while Chinese officials are coordinating closely with Indian agencies.

Xi is travelling with an entourage of around 67 people, including political representatives, diplomats, security personnel and medical staff.

CBRN, bomb detection teams conduct sweeps

The security operation at the hotel goes beyond conventional checks, with agencies carrying out extensive searches for possible chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats.

Anti-explosion and counter-terrorism teams have been deployed, while underground pipeline networks and other vulnerable areas are being inspected for possible security breaches.

The preparations are designed to detect and neutralise any threat before Xi reaches the venue or begins his movements in the city.

Airspace under tight watch

Airspace security is another major component of the operation.

Temporary no-fly restrictions have been imposed over areas around Xi’s hotel, while agencies are keeping a close watch on low-altitude aerial objects, including drones and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Firstpost has reported that wider airspace restrictions are also in place during the summit period, with controls extending to flights and small aerial objects within a broad radius around Delhi. Only authorised flights, including scheduled, special and certain official operations, are permitted subject to clearances.

The measures are particularly aimed at preventing drones, balloons or other aerial platforms from being used to disrupt Xi’s movements or display anti-China material.

Teams prepare for multiple threats

Indian security agencies are also keeping possible demonstrations by Tibetan activists and other anti-China groups under surveillance.

According to Times of India, agencies are particularly alert to the possibility of protests involving drones, banners, loudspeakers or balloons, apart from attempts to breach routes or security cordons.

The threat assessment also includes possible lone-wolf attacks, prompting authorities to maintain multiple layers of surveillance and physical security around Xi’s movements.

Xi's convoy gets heavy protection

Ground movement has been another major focus of the security plan.

Xi’s route between Palam Air Force Station, his hotel and Bharat Mandapam, where the BRICS Summit is being held, has been subjected to extensive security checks and rehearsals.

Multiple security cordons, anti-sabotage teams, bomb detection units and specialised personnel have been deployed along the routes. Senior Delhi Police officers have also been assigned to different sectors to oversee security arrangements.

The wider BRICS security operation reportedly involves thousands of personnel from the Delhi Police, paramilitary and other central security agencies, including specialised counter-terrorism units.

Traffic restrictions and diversions have also been introduced along key corridors to facilitate the movement of VVIP convoys.

China's security, cars flown in

China has also made extensive preparations for the President’s visit.

His official Hongqi (Red Flag) state limousine, along with a backup vehicle and approved communication equipment, was flown into India ahead of Xi’s arrival. Some equipment and heavier weapons remain subject to Indian customs and security protocols.

Chinese security personnel have also brought their own equipment, while Indian agencies have coordinated with them over the arrangements inside and around the hotel.

Intelligence agencies on alert

The security operation involves coordination between several agencies, with intelligence inputs being continuously assessed for possible disruptions.

The Ministry of External Affairs, through its protocol arrangements, is coordinating with Delhi Police and other agencies to ensure Xi’s movements remain secure and uninterrupted.

The focus is not limited to the summit venue. Surveillance has been intensified around hotels, roads, rooftops and other sensitive locations along the President’s route.

Xi-Modi meeting on summit schedule

Xi’s tightly secured visit includes his participation in the BRICS leaders’ session as well as a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A state dinner is also part of the schedule.

His visit comes as Delhi hosts several high-profile leaders for the BRICS Summit, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, prompting security agencies to maintain a broader “fortress” around the capital.

While the exact number of personnel deployed and several tactical aspects of Xi’s protection remain classified, the preparations underline the scale of India’s security operation for the Chinese President’s first major visit to Delhi in the current BRICS summit setting.