Alia Bhatt Makes Chicest Colour Combo With Sleek Corset & Scorpio Pants At ‘Don’t Be Shy’ Trailer Launch | Pic By Ashwini Sawant

Alia Bhatt made a stylish statement at the trailer launch of Don’t Be Shy, turning heads with a contemporary ensemble that perfectly blended structured tailoring with relaxed sophistication. The actress opted for a striking mint-green corset top paired with dark brown flared trousers, creating a refined colour-blocked look for the occasion.

At the centre of Alia’s outfit was the Dune Corset Top by London-based label Sanne, priced at $985. The soft pastel mint-green piece featured prominent vertical boning that beautifully defined her silhouette. Its square neckline and thick straps gave the corset a structured finish, while the front zipper added a subtle edgy detail to the otherwise feminine design.

Alia Bhatt in corset top and scorpio pants. | Pic By Ashwini Sawant

Alia paired the statement top with Scorpio Pants from Onori, priced at ₹14,333. The dark brown trousers offered a striking contrast against the pastel top, while their high-waisted fit and flared, wide-leg silhouette created a long, fluid line. The relaxed proportions also gave the outfit a more effortless, modern feel.

She completed the look with pump heels from Aquazzura, which subtly peeked out from underneath the wide-legged trousers and added an elevated finish to the ensemble.

Alia and Shaheen Bhatt at Don't be shy trailer launch | Pic By Ashwini Sawant

Keeping her accessories understated, Alia added minimal hoops, gold statement rings and a chunky metallic bracelet. This allowed the clean lines and contrasting colours of her outfit to remain the focus.

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For her beauty look, the actress opted for soft, voluminous waves, giving her appearance a relaxed yet polished finish. Her fresh, dewy makeup, subtly defined eyes and delicate nude lip complemented the pastel tones beautifully.

Don’t Be Shy, produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under Eternal Sunshine Productions, is an upcoming coming-of-age romantic comedy. The film is set to premiere globally on Prime Video on September 25, 2026.