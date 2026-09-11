Rakul Preet Singh Stuns In ₹39,300 Co-ord With Dramatic Cape Sleeves

By: Rutunjay D | September 11, 2026
Rakul Preet Singh looks absolutely stunning in this sophisticated co-ord from Mini Sondhi, proving once again that she can make contemporary tailoring look effortlessly glamorous.
The Landscape Jacket Co-ord is priced at ₹39,300. The star of the ensemble is the Landscape Cape Sleeves Jacket, which brings a dramatic yet elegant element to the otherwise minimal outfit.
The jacket features intricate Ari work, adding beautiful texture and craftsmanship to the neutral-toned ensemble without making it look overly embellished.
The cape-style sleeves are what give the outfit its fashion-forward appeal, creating a striking silhouette around Rakul’s shoulders while keeping the look fluid and graceful.
Underneath the statement jacket, she opted for a minimal cropped bandeau-style top, which subtly reveals her midriff and adds a contemporary edge to the sophisticated ensemble.
Rakul accessorised with bold gold-toned cuffs and delicate rings, adding just the right amount of shine without taking attention away from the statement jacket.
Finishing off the look with sleek pulled-back hair, statement hoop earrings and soft, glowing makeup, Rakul strikes the perfect balance between powerful tailoring and feminine elegance.