Harish Rawat Resigns From Key Congress Posts After ED Cash, Gold Seizure From Ex-OSD’s Home

\ Harish Rawat | PTI

New Delhi: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has stepped down from two key organisational positions in the Congress after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered unaccounted cash, gold and luxury watches from the residence of his former Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Chandan Singh Jeena.

Rawat resigned from the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) executive and relinquished his position as a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) at the national level.

The resignations came shortly after the ED conducted searches in Uttarakhand in connection with alleged irregularities in the 2016 Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) Gram Panchayat Vikas Adhikari/Gram Sevak recruitment examination.

Why Did Harish Rawat Resign?

Explaining his decision, Rawat said he does not currently hold any government position and did not want any controversy surrounding him to weaken the Congress' fight against corruption.

In social media posts, Rawat said he took the decision after “remembering my Isht Devta”. He also maintained that the move was intended to ensure that the allegations did not become a distraction for the party, particularly with the Uttarakhand Assembly elections approaching.

Rawat defended Jeena, describing his former aide as a gentle, humble and hardworking person who had handled important responsibilities during his tenure in government and in the party.

At the same time, Rawat said he would be ashamed if evidence eventually established that OMR sheets had been tampered with. However, he said he had “absolutely no faith” in the allegation against Jeena at this stage.

What Did The ED Recover?

The ED conducted searches on or around September 10 at several locations in Dehradun under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to reports citing the agency, searches at Jeena’s residence led to the recovery of approximately ₹32 lakh in unaccounted cash, around 200.5 grams of gold and 12 luxury watches.

The gold reportedly included 13 gold coins and seven gold chains, while the watches included brands such as Rolex, Rado, Piaget, Movado, Tissot and Casio Edifice.

The agency also froze bank accounts belonging to Jeena and members of his family, with around ₹52 lakh reportedly held in those accounts. The total value of assets seized or frozen in connection with Jeena has been reported at around ₹1.28 crore in some reports.

ED Probe Into 2016 Recruitment Exam

The searches are part of the ED’s investigation into alleged large-scale irregularities in the 2016 UKSSSC Gram Panchayat Vikas Adhikari/Gram Sevak recruitment examination.

The agency is probing allegations that OMR answer sheets were diverted or tampered with in exchange for illegal gratification.

The searches extended beyond Jeena and reportedly covered former UKSSSC officials, a private computer agency involved in OMR processing and alleged middlemen linked to the case.

Rawat Says Full Facts Will Emerge

Rawat has maintained that the complete facts of the matter will emerge as the investigation progresses.

While defending Jeena, he said he would accept the findings if evidence established wrongdoing, particularly in relation to the alleged manipulation of OMR sheets. At present, however, he has rejected the allegations against his former aide.

The ED investigation remains ongoing, and the seizure of cash, gold and watches does not by itself establish criminal liability against Rawat or Jeena. The allegations and links, if any, will have to be established through the ongoing investigation and subsequent legal proceedings.