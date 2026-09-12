Congress Opposes Scrapping Majas Jogeshwari Rehabilitation Reservation, Cites BMC’s ₹20,751 Crore PAP Housing Need | AI

Mumbai: Days after ruling party in BMC, BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde) differed over scrapping the Rehabilitation and Resettlement reservation at Majas in Jogeshwari East, Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi has opposed the move, citing the BMC’s own Project Affected People (PAP) housing figures. The civic body’s latest data lists 33,332 PAP tenements involving projects worth around Rs. 20,751.67 crore.

BMC Data Shows Over 33,000 PAP Tenements Required

"On one hand, the BMC is committing and spending thousands of crores to acquire PAP and rehabilitation housing, citing an urgent need for such homes in Mumbai. Yet, on the other, the same civic body is proposing to delete 1,802.75 sq metres of land specifically reserved for Rehabilitation and Resettlement. This is a clear contradiction in the Corporation’s approach to addressing Mumbai’s pressing rehabilitation needs,” Azmi said.

He further said the Majas proposal was part of a larger concern over the repeated alteration of land reserved for public purposes in Mumbai. Citing the Century Mills land, the Mulund ground proposed for a petrol pump and the Neville D’Souza Football Ground in Bandra West, he said such changes warranted greater scrutiny to safeguard the city’s public spaces and reservations.

Appeal To Mayor And Commissioner To Reject Proposal

Azmi has urged Mayor Ritu Tawde and Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide to scrap the proposal and halt any move to alter land reserved for public purposes. He said such changes must be subjected to a thorough review, stressing that once public land or reservations are surrendered, restoring them is extremely difficult.

He has also called for the proposal to be rejected when it comes before the BMC's general body meeting, warning that its approval could set a precedent for dismantling public reservations to accommodate individual redevelopment projects.

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