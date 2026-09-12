Postal Department To Release Special Cover Marking 100 Years Of M S Subbulakshmi’s First Carnatic Recording |

Mumbai: The Department of Posts will release a special postal cover and cancellation on Saturday evening to commemorate the centenary of the first recording of Carnatic music doyenne M S Subbulakshmi.

Historic Recording Made When MS Was Just 10

In 1926, the Twin Record Company released the first recording of Subbulakshmi, popularly called MS, who was then just 10 years old. The song, Marakatha Vadivum, is dedicated to Lord Murugan, the presiding deity of the Subramanya Swamy Temple in Thiruchendur.

Anupama Devarajan, a Carnatic musician and Bharatanatyam artiste and teacher, who is a committee member of the Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha and convenor of its Sangeetha and Natya Vidyalaya, said the song depicts the poet’s imagination of Lord Murugan as a toddler. The poet worries that the heat of the sun may cause the child's radiant, emerald-hued form to wither.

Song Depicted Lord Murugan As A Child

“As the story goes, MS was a mere girl of 10 when she returned home from school, probably hoping to go out and play. Instead, her mother, whose initials the great singer carries, recognised her immense talent and arranged for her recording session,” Devarajan said.

“A great veena artiste herself, she accompanied her daughter in this historic recording, which went on to become a great commercial success. The recording showcases the exceptional range and talent of the 10-year-old and her capacity to manage challenging tempos at such a young age,” she added.

Postal Cover Release At Sion Auditorium

The special postal cover will be released by Ramachandra Jayabhaye, Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle, at the Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium in Sion. The event is part of a celebration of Subbulakshmi’s contribution to Indian classical music.

Born in 1916 into a family of musical performers, Subbulakshmi acted in and sang for a few films before devoting herself entirely to music. She was the first musician to receive the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award.

Original 1926 Disc To Be Played During Celebration

The Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha said it possesses the original 1926 disc, which will be played during the celebrations. The organisation said the recording marked the beginning of Subbulakshmi’s eight-decade-long musical career and described her as its Aradhya Gayika.

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As part of Saturday’s programme, 50 young musicians from across the country, representing disciplines including vocal music, violin, flute, mridangam, tabla and nadaswaram, will be presented with the Sri Shanmukhananda Smt M S Subbulakshmi Fellowship in Music.

Instituted by the Sabha, the fellowship carries a cash award of Rs 1 lakh annually for three years and is aimed at encouraging young musicians to pursue their chosen fields. So far, 231 young musicians have received the fellowship.

Musician Dr Nanditha Ravi will also be presented with the Sri Shanmukhananda Dr M S Subbulakshmi Sangeetha Pracharya Award. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a traditional lamp and a citation.

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