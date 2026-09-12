World Ozone Day Human Chain In Sanpada Postponed After Police Seek NMMC And Traffic Permissions Over Green Cover Campaign | AI

A proposed silent human chain in Sanpada to mark World Ozone Day on September 12 was postponed after the Sanpada police directed the organisers to obtain permissions from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and traffic police.

World Ozone Day Used To Highlight Urban Ecology Concerns

The event, jointly planned by Palm Beach Greens and NatConnect Foundation, was intended to draw attention to the shrinking open spaces and green cover in Navi Mumbai amid rapid construction, redevelopment and infrastructure expansion.

The organisers said they were surprised by the requirement, pointing out that similar silent human chains had previously been held at Sanpada, the NMMC headquarters, Belapur, DPS Flamingo Lake and New Panvel without such permissions being sought.

Redevelopment Norms And Infrastructure Pressure Under Scanner

Palm Beach Greens convenor Shrikant Patki said the proposed human chain was planned as a peaceful awareness initiative and was expected to be held along pavements for about an hour.

NMMC officials, meanwhile, said the question of civic permission did not arise as the proposed activity was to be confined to pavements and would last for about an hour.

“The action was planned to highlight the shrinking open spaces and green cover amid rapid construction and redevelopment,” Patki said.

Redevelopment Norms And Infrastructure Pressure Under Scanner

NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar said World Ozone Day offered an opportunity to draw attention to the importance of natural ecosystems in urban areas.

“Ozone Day provides an appropriate context to highlight the loss of natural ecosystems that help cities deal with climate-related stresses,” Kumar said.

Environmental activists said Navi Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region were witnessing increasing pressure on mangroves, wetlands, trees and open spaces due to construction, infrastructure projects, reclamation and redevelopment.

They have also raised concerns over redevelopment norms allowing floor space index (FSI) of up to 1:6 in some cases, resulting in low-rise structures being replaced by taller buildings. Activists said such densification could put additional pressure on roads, drainage systems, water supply, parking and already shrinking open spaces.

The environmental impact of construction and demolition was another concern, with large quantities of cement, steel, water and energy being consumed and substantial construction and demolition waste being generated. Activists also pointed to the potentially higher long-term energy requirements of taller buildings, particularly for cooling.

The region's growing data-centre sector has also come under scrutiny from environmentalists because of its substantial electricity, water and supporting infrastructure requirements. They said these resource demands needed to be assessed alongside the economic benefits of such projects.

Kumar said the loss of mangroves and wetlands was particularly significant as these ecosystems helped store carbon, moderate temperatures, absorb excess water and reduce flood risks.

The organisers said the postponed human chain would be held after completing the required formalities and would continue to focus on protecting open spaces and green cover as part of urban planning.

“A city needs development as well as adequate open and green spaces. The two must be planned together,” Patki said.

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