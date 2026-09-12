Nalasopara Building Collapse: 4-storey Residential Structure Comes Down In Sankeshwar Nagar, 36 Families Evacuated In Time; VIDEO |

Mumbai: A four-storey residential building collapsed in Nalasopara in Palghar district near Mumbai on Friday night, September 11, after authorities had already evacuated its residents, averting a potentially major tragedy. No casualties have been reported so far.

The incident occurred at Roshni Apartment in Sankeshwar Nagar, which housed around 36 families across 40 flats. A portion of the building collapsed late Friday, with visuals from the area showing the damaged structure and debris.

🚨 Four-Storey Building Collapses in Nalasopara, 36 Families Ordered to Vacate



Nalasopara, Mumbai: The four-storey Roshni Apartment in Sankeshwar Nagar collapsed on Friday evening. Fortunately, the building had already been evacuated, preventing a major tragedy.



Following the… — Vasai Virar (@vasaivirarinfra) September 11, 2026

Former Mayor Visits Spot

Former Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Mayor Rupesh Jadhav said that a portion of the building had collapsed and pointed out that a similar incident had occurred around 15 days ago.

The apartment had been declared dilapidated by the authorities and was evacuated on August 6. The timely evacuation meant that residents were not inside the building when the structure gave way.

🚨 Nalasopara Building Collapse Raises Serious Safety Concerns



Nalasopara: Former Vasai-Virar Mayor Rupesh Jadhav said that part of the Roshni Building in Shankeshwar Nagar has collapsed. He stated that a similar situation had occurred around 15 days ago, following which VVCMC… — Vasai Virar (@vasaivirarinfra) September 11, 2026

Following the incident, the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has also directed around 36 families living in the neighbouring Pooja Apartment to vacate the building as a precautionary measure.

The residents affected by the evacuation have demanded that the civic authorities make arrangements for alternative accommodation. Many families now face uncertainty over where they will stay after being asked to leave their homes.

The Nalasopara incident comes days after a deadly building collapse in Delhi highlighted concerns over the safety of ageing and unauthorised residential structures being used to accommodate large numbers of people.

Delhi PG Building Collapse

On September 6, a five-storey residential building operating as a boys' paying guest accommodation, ‘Hostel Daze’, collapsed in the Satya Niketan area of southwest Delhi. The incident claimed seven lives and left several others injured.

The Delhi collapse triggered legal action and safety inspections, with authorities also examining the issue of unregulated private paying guest accommodation. Delhi Police arrested the building owner, 81-year-old retired Indian Air Force sergeant Hariram Gupta, along with his wife Urmila Gupta and their son Mahesh Gupta, who allegedly managed the construction. Labour contractor Sanoj Kumar was also arrested.

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