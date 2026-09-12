BRICS Bazaar At National Crafts Museum Showcases Global Cultures And Artworks Under One Roof | X/ BRICS

India has set the stage for the 18th BRICS Summit, and with the bloc being hosted at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, the Ministry of Textiles and the Ministry of External Affairs have organised the BRICS Bazaar at the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, bringing together traditional crafts, textiles and cultural expressions. The iconic bazaar is offering visitors an opportunity to explore a diverse range of traditional crafts, handloom products, textiles, artworks and other creative products. The ongoing festival of BRICS Bazaar, which started on September 10, will continue till September 15 of this month.

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BRICS Bazaar offers craftsmanship of member nations

BRICS Bazaar is a creative exhibition which showcases the art and craft of member and partner countries. The initiative is being held alongside the 18th BRICS Summit and aims to provide visitors with an opportunity to explore the rich artistic traditions of participating nations. At the National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy, the bazaar showcases a diverse range of handicrafts and handloom traditions, highlighting the cultural heritage and craftsmanship of BRICS countries. Artisans and craft representatives from different nations have come together to display their traditional products, techniques and artistic practices.

BRICS Bazaar brings global crafts to Delhi

BRICS Bazaar, which brings global crafts to Delhi, also offers visitors a chance to experience the cultural similarities and differences among the participating countries through their crafts. From traditional textiles and decorative arts to handmade products reflecting local heritage, the bazaar presents a visual representation of the diverse cultures that form the BRICS grouping. It also brings together artisans, designers and creative enterprises from BRICS members and partner countries (from 18 countries) under one roof.

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India's participation also highlights its long-standing handicraft and handloom traditions. The National Crafts Museum, known for preserving and showcasing India's craft heritage, provides a fitting setting for an international cultural exchange of this scale.

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The bazaar goes beyond textiles

The bazaar also goes beyond textiles and clothing. The BRICS Bazaar serves as a platform for cultural interaction and greater visibility for artisans. Such initiatives can help promote traditional craftsmanship while encouraging people to understand the cultural stories and techniques behind handmade products. For visitors, the stalls offer an opportunity to explore the craftsmanship, designs and products on display while experiencing the cultural diversity highlighted through the bazaar.