ATTENTION COMMUTERS! BRICS Summit 2026: Key Delhi Roads Face Restrictions, Diversions Today; Full Details

New Delhi: Delhi is witnessing traffic restrictions and diversions on Saturday, September 12, as the national capital hosts the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan. The two-day leaders’ summit is being held on September 12 and 13, with the BRICS Business Forum having taken place on Friday.

The restrictions have been imposed as part of elaborate security arrangements for VVIPs and foreign delegations travelling between key locations in the city. However, the measures do not amount to a complete shutdown of Delhi, with traffic continuing to move normally outside controlled areas when no VVIP convoy is passing.

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Over 35 roads under traffic regulation

Traffic movement is being regulated across more than 35 roads and stretches in Central Delhi, New Delhi, South Delhi and the Lutyens’ zone. Around 22 diversion points are also operational.

The main regulated period is expected to remain broadly between 9:30 am and 9:30 pm, although restrictions can be imposed for shorter periods depending on the movement of VVIP convoys. Some routes may therefore face temporary stoppages during morning and evening convoy movements.

The area around Bharat Mandapam and Pragati Maidan is being treated as a high-security zone, with general vehicular movement restricted during important movements of foreign dignitaries.

Key roads affected

Several major roads and corridors are likely to experience restrictions, diversions or temporary stoppages. These include Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Purana Qila Road, Tilak Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Shanti Path, Mother Teresa Crescent and Teen Murti Marg.

Other affected stretches include Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Kartavya Path, the India Gate-C-Hexagon area, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg and Moti Lal Nehru Marg.

Traffic regulations are also expected on Africa Avenue, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road and Kemal Ataturk Marg, along with connecting arterial roads and selected stretches of Ring Road, NH-48 and Parade Road.

However, commuters should note that being on the affected-road list does not necessarily mean a road will remain closed throughout the day. Traffic restrictions will be implemented dynamically according to the security requirement and movement of VVIP convoys.

Major diversion points

Several key junctions are being used for traffic diversions, including Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point), Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point), Janpath, Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Dhaula Kuan Flyover and Moti Bagh Flyover.

Other important diversion areas include Lodhi Road and Neela Gumbad, Mandi House, Bhairon Road-Ring Road junctions, the Outer Circle in Connaught Place and the RML Hospital roundabout.

At Dhaula Kuan, for instance, traffic heading towards Sardar Patel Marg may be diverted depending on convoy movement. Vehicles travelling towards the airport and Gurugram could instead be directed through NH-48, Gurgaon Road or alternative Ring Road routes.

Similar diversions may be introduced towards Ring Road, RTR Marg, Barapullah and other connecting corridors when security restrictions are activated.

Heavy vehicles face entry restrictions

Non-destined medium and heavy goods vehicles are also facing restrictions on entering Delhi under the traffic arrangements. Related advisories include restrictions on movement from border points such as Noida.

Emergency vehicles, however, will continue to receive priority, with traffic personnel instructed to facilitate their movement wherever possible.

Delhi Traffic Police advises Metro

With several important roads expected to see intermittent restrictions, commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and keep additional travel time in hand.

The Delhi Metro is being strongly recommended for people travelling towards the airport, railway stations and central Delhi, as road conditions can change rapidly when VVIP convoys move through the city.

Those travelling to Indira Gandhi International Airport or New Delhi, Old Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations should avoid depending solely on their usual routes and consider alternate corridors or Metro services.

Commuters have also been advised to follow traffic police personnel, diversion signs and real-time route updates rather than attempting to bypass barricades or restricted stretches.

Parking restrictions are also in place around several controlled roads, and vehicles found parked in prohibited areas may be towed.

Traffic restrictions continue Sunday

The special traffic arrangements are expected to remain in place through Sunday, September 13, when the BRICS leaders’ summit concludes.

Since restrictions can be activated or withdrawn depending on the movement of dignitaries, commuters should check the latest updates from the Delhi Traffic Police and navigation platforms such as Google Maps or Mappls before starting their journey.

For most parts of Delhi outside the designated security corridors, traffic is expected to continue normally. The biggest delays are likely to occur when VVIP convoys are passing through key roads and junctions.