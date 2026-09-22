FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Xi Jinping Expels Galwan-era General, HDFC Bank Shares Rise Up To 1%'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. White House Launches 'Trump TV' 24/7 Streaming Platform Amid CNN, MS NOW And Politico Press Access Dispute

The launch comes amid a legal dispute with CNN, MS NOW and Politico after their White House press access was revoked. (Read more...)

President Donald Trump at the White House | White House

2. Why V4 Nations’ Backing For India’s UNSC Seat Matters: What It Means

Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have collectively backed India’s bid for a permanent United Nations Security Council seat. (Read more...)

United Nations General Assembly | Wikimedia Commons

2. IIT Bombay Student Death Case: CCTV Shows Sahil Wakode Peeking Into Pocket Mid-Exam, Asked To Leave Hall Eventually, Says Report

IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode was reportedly captured on CCTV bending down and checking his pocket about 15 minutes before his examination ended. (Read more...)

IIT Bombay | File

3. FPJ Exclusive | 'I Did Not Believe That I Had Lost': MMA Fighter Suchika Tariyal Hooda BREAKS SILENCE After Controversial Asian Games Loss

Although her gold-medal hopes ended, Tariyal said she later appreciated the achievement and thanked everyone who supported her throughout the campaign. (Read more...)

Suchika Tariyal Hooda opens up after controversial Asian Games loss | Suchika Tariyal Hooda/Instagram

4. Xi Jinping Cleanses High Command: Galwan-Era Top General Zhang Youxia Stripped Of Party And Military Rank

As Central Military Commission Vice Chairman during the 2020 Galwan clash, Zhang oversaw high-altitude deployments along the LAC. (Read more...)

(L-R) Former vice chairman of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Military Commission Zhang Youxia and Chinese President Ji Xinping | File

5. Asian Games 2026: Chetan Bhatt Loses Men’s 84kg Karate Bronze Medal Clash To Chinese Taipei’s Meng-yu Chu

India’s Chetan Bhatt lost the men’s 84kg karate bronze medal clash to Chinese Taipei’s Meng-yu Chu via senshu at Asian Games 2026. (Read more...)

🥋 Asian Games 2026 | Karate



Men’s Kumite -84kg | Bronze Medal Bout



Asian Games debutant Chetan Bhatt went down to Chinese Taipei’s Meng-yu Chung by Senshu after the bout ended 1–1.



With both athletes tied on points, the result was decided by Senshu, awarded to the athlete… pic.twitter.com/anESqvKixb — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 22, 2026

6. HDFC Bank Shares Rise Up To 1% As RBI Reviews Anup Bagchi’s Candidature For CEO Role

Bagchi, currently ICICI Prudential Life CEO, is among candidates being considered as the lender moves ahead with its leadership transition process. (Read more...)

File Pic

7. IIM CAT 2026 Registration Deadline Today: Extended Window Closes At 5 PM, Apply At iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2026 registration will close today, September 22, at 5 PM. Eligible candidates can apply at iimcat.ac.in. The exam is scheduled for November 29 in three sessions across around 170 cities. Check fees and key dates. (Read more...)

Screenshot of the official website | Screenshot of the official website

8. Mumbai Crime: Man Arrested From Andheri For Stealing Police Walkie-Talkie; 'Was Irritated By Its Repeated Ringing,' Says Accused

Mumbai Police arrested Mohammad Niyaz alias Faizan for allegedly stealing a walkie-talkie from a VP Road Police beat post on September 17. (Read more...)

Mumbai Crime: Man Arrested From Andheri For Stealing Police Walkie-Talkie; 'Was Irritated By Its Repeated Ringing,' Says Accused | File

9. Shah Rukh Khan Uses Manager's Dupatta To Wipe His Face At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja; Netizens Ask, 'Apni Wife Gauri Khan Ka Kyun Nahi?'

Shah Rukh Khan attended the evening aarti at Lalbaugcha Raja with Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and Pooja Dadlani. (Read more...)

10. Actress Madhoo's ₹500 Offering 'Hidden' At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja? Viral Video Shows Man Taking Note Away And Hiding It Under Cloth

Madhoo Shah offered a Rs 500 note during her visit to Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. However, a video circulating online appears to show the note being removed and placed behind a cloth moments later. (Read more...)