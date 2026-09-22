Shah Rukh Khan Uses Manager's Dupatta To Wipe His Face At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja; Netizens Ask, 'Apni Wife Gauri Khan Ka Kyun Nahi?'

Shah Rukh Khan Wipes Face With Manager's Dupatta | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Monday, September 21, to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa during Ganeshotsav. The actor was accompanied by his wife, Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and longtime manager Pooja Dadlani.

Shah Rukh, dressed in a blue kurta, was seen making his way through the crowded pandal with his family before participating in the evening aarti. Pictures and videos from the visit quickly went viral on social media, with fans sharing glimpses of the actor’s festive outing.

Shah Rukh Khan Wipes Face With Manager's Dupatta At Lalbaugcha Raja

However, one particular moment caught the internet’s attention. In a video circulating online, Shah Rukh is seen wiping his face with Pooja's dupatta while Gauri and Suhana were standing nearby. The seemingly casual gesture left several social media users wondering why the actor did not use his wife’s or daughter’s dupatta instead.

Check it out:

Netizens React

Some netizens questioned the moment, writing comments such as, “Apni wife ka kyu nhi kiya,” “Instead of using his wife or daughter dupatta?” and “Why didn’t he use his wife’s scarf to wipe his face?”

Others, however, came to Shah Rukh’s defence, pointing out his close and longstanding professional relationship with Pooja Dadlani. Many fans suggested that the moment was simply spontaneous and should not be overanalysed.