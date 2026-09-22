IIT Bombay Student Death Case: CCTV Shows Sahil Wakode Peeking Into Pocket Mid-Exam, Asked To Leave Hall Eventually, Says Report |

Mumbai: In the latest development amid the investigation into the death by suicide of IIT Bombay second-year BTech student Sahil Wakode, CCTV footage has reportedly emerged as an important part of the probe, with the Mumbai Crime Branch examining footage from the examination hall, campus and hostel to reconstruct the events preceding his death.

CCTV Shows Sahil Checking Pocket Amid Exam

According to an India TV report quoting sources, CCTV cameras captured Wakode inside the examination hall between around 12:30 pm and 12:45 pm on the day of the incident. The footage reportedly shows him bending down and peeking into his pocket around 15 minutes before the examination was scheduled to end.

A professor was reportedly later seen questioning Wakode before taking him to the side, away from the other students. He was then asked to leave the examination hall, according to the report.

The CCTV footage reportedly shows Wakode walking across the IIT Bombay campus after leaving the examination hall. He was later captured entering his Hostel 4 room at approximately 1:25 pm. “After that, the student did not leave his room. Later, the news of his death surfaced,” sources said, according to the report.

The Free Press Journal however has no access to the above mentioned CCTV clips as of now. The Crime Branch is now examining footage from multiple locations and attempting to establish a sequence of events by correlating the recordings from the examination hall, campus and hostel with other evidence gathered during the investigation.

Crime Branch May Question Professor

The Crime Branch is also likely to summon the professor involved in the examination incident and other individuals for questioning. Wakode's family has alleged that he faced institutional harassment and caste-based discrimination before his death. The allegations have led to protests by students at IIT Bombay, with protesters demanding accountability and reforms at the institute.

Based on a complaint filed by Wakode's parents, Powai Police registered an FIR under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to abetment of suicide. Provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were also invoked.

The professor has been named as an accused in the case, which is being investigated by the Mumbai Crime Branch under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Detection).

Wakode Found Dead In His Room

Wakode, a native of Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, was a second-year BTech student in the Energy Science and Engineering department at IIT Bombay. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room at Hostel 4 on Friday evening, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone and ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

IIT Bombay has previously said that Wakode had uploaded the examination question paper to an AI platform to seek answers. The institute maintained that no disciplinary action had been initiated against him and that he had been counselled and assured that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career.

The CCTV footage is now among the evidence being examined by investigators as they seek to establish what happened between the examination incident, Wakode's return to his hostel room and his death.

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