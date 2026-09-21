‘Can’t Believe He Could...’: Watch What Deceased IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode’s Friend Told FPJ

‘Can’t Believe He Could Take Such A Step’: Deceased IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode’s Friend Speaks To FPJ Amid Protests |

Mumbai: A friend of IIT Bombay second-year student Sahil Wakode, who reportedly died by suicide on campus, told The Free Press Journal on Monday that Wakode appeared happy and that he had not noticed anything unusual in his behaviour.

Speaking to FPJ, Wakode's friend said, "He was my friend and lived in the room next to mine in the hostel. He was an Energy Department student, while I am studying aerospace. He used to live in Wing 3."

Friend recalls examination incident

The student claimed Wakode had been caught cheating during an examination and was subsequently taken out of the classroom by Professor Suryanarayana Doolla.

"What happened next, I don't know, but it must have been serious. Him taking such a step is something that I cannot digest," he said.

Speaking about Wakode's nature, his friend described him as a happy person and said they rarely discussed studies, spending much of their time playing and relaxing.

Friend responds to bullying allegations

Responding to allegations by Wakode's parents that their son had faced caste-based bullying, the student said, "If his parents feel that he was bullied over caste, then I think action should be taken because this is 2026 and the generation is moving forward."

Asked about the institute administration's handling of the situation, he said it was dealing with the matter appropriately, listening to those concerned and taking action accordingly.

Students reportedly detained during protest

Meanwhile, several IIT Bombay students protesting outside the Powai campus were reportedly detained by Mumbai Police earlier in the day. The students were demonstrating over Wakode's death and reportedly demanding the resignation of the IIT Bombay Director.

According to preliminary information, the students had planned to stage a silent protest outside the campus but were reportedly stopped because they had not obtained permission for the demonstration.

The protests followed the death of Wakode, a second-year student from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay, on Sep 18.

Case transferred to Crime Branch

The case has now been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch. As the student protests and demands for institutional accountability continue, while further details in the case are awaited.

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