IIM CAT 2026 Registration Deadline Today: Extended Window Closes At 5 PM, Apply At iimcat.ac.in

Official website

CAT 2026 Registration: The extended registration period for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) will conclude today. Candidates who fit the prerequisites can apply online till September 22, 2026, at 5:00 PM at the official CAT website, iimcat.ac.in.

The CAT is the national admission test for postgraduate, doctoral, and other management programs offered by India's IIMs and several affiliated schools. On Sunday, November 29, 2026, the CAT 2026 exam will be administered in three sessions in about 170 test cities.

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Direct link to check the official announcement

Direct link to check the eligibility criteria

CAT 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Registration Begins: August 3, 2026, at 10:00 AM

Last Date to Apply : September 22, 2026, at 5:00 PM

Admit Card Download : November 4 to November 29, 2026

CAT 2026 Exam Date : November 29, 2026 (Sunday)

Exam Mode : Three sessions

Expected Result : First week of January 2027

Score Validity: Till December 31, 2027

CAT 2026 Registration: Application Fee

The application fee is as follows:

SC/ST/PwBD candidates: ₹1,350

All other candidates: ₹2,700

The registration fee is non-refundable. Candidates claiming reservation must upload valid category certificates during the application process.

CAT 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to iimcat.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: When registering, enter a working email address and mobile number.

Step 3: Enter your academic, personal, and other pertinent information.

Step 4: If applicable, upload the required paperwork and category certifications.

Step 5: Choose five test cities.

Step 6: Make the necessary registration payment.

Step 7: Carefully go over all the details and send in the application.

Step 8: Save the confirmation page to your computer for later use.

Candidates will be assigned to one of their selected cities based on availability once registration closes. A nearby city may be chosen if none of the chosen cities are available.

Direct link to apply