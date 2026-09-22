Mumbai Crime: Man Arrested From Andheri For Stealing Police Walkie-Talkie; 'Was Irritated By Its Repeated Ringing,' Says Accused |

Mumbai: Mumbai Police arrested a man from Andheri for allegedly stealing a walkie-talkie from a beat post under the jurisdiction of VP Road Police Station in the Two Tank area. The stolen device has been recovered, police confirmed.

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The accused has been identified as Mohammad Niyaz alias Faizan, a native of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, as reported by ABP News. According to police, he does not have a fixed residence in Mumbai and is known to stay around railway stations.

The walkie-talkie had reportedly been kept at the Two Tank beat post for charging when it was stolen on September 17. Following the theft, police registered a case against an unidentified person and launched an investigation.

To trace the accused, police examined CCTV footage from around 700 cameras installed across the area. Cops tracked his movements and reconstructed the route he allegedly took after stealing the device, eventually locating and apprehending him at Andheri Railway Station.

Accused Reveals Why He Stole Walkie-Talkie

During questioning, the accused allegedly told police that he took the walkie-talkie after becoming irritated by its repeated ringing. Police are questioning him further to establish the circumstances surrounding the theft.

Officials have also said that the accused may have mental health-related issues, although the exact nature of his condition is yet to be established. The information is part of the preliminary investigation and further assessment is underway.

Police have recovered the stolen walkie-talkie and are conducting further inquiries into the case. The investigation is also focused on establishing the accused's movements and whether he has been involved in any other similar incidents.

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