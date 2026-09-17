 Mumbai Police Probe Theft Of Walkie-Talkie From Two Tank Chowky Under VP Road Police Station
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Mumbai Police Probe Theft Of Walkie-Talkie From Two Tank Chowky Under VP Road Police Station

A Mumbai Police walkie-talkie was reportedly stolen from Two Tank Chowky under VP Road Police Station while it was kept for charging. Police have launched an inquiry to trace the person responsible, and the process of registering an offence is underway. Further details are awaited.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, September 17, 2026, 11:34 PM IST
Mumbai Police Probe Theft Of Walkie-Talkie From Two Tank Chowky Under VP Road Police Station
Mumbai Police Probe Theft Of Walkie-Talkie From Two Tank Chowky Under VP Road Police Station | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: A Mumbai Police walkie-talkie was reportedly stolen from the Two Tank Chowky under the jurisdiction of VP Road Police Station, where it had been kept for charging.

Police investigate missing equipment

According to preliminary information, the walkie-talkie was taken from the chowky while it was connected to a charger. The local police have launched an inquiry to trace the person responsible.

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The process of registering an offence is currently underway. Further details are awaited.

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