Marine Drive Police Book Nine Over Alleged ₹1.66 Crore Misappropriation In Mantralaya Cooperative Society | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Marine Drive Police have registered an FIR against nine persons, including former officials and employees of the Maharashtra Mantralaya Cooperative Credit Society, for allegedly misappropriating ₹1.66 crore by preparing fake bills, misusing their positions and committing financial irregularities, police said.

FIR registered in alleged fraud case

The case was registered on September 16 under Sections 406, 409, 420, 465 and 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code. According to the complaint filed by Umesh Gopinath Tupe (55), the alleged irregularities took place between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2022, at the Maharashtra Mantralaya Cooperative Credit Society located at Akashvani Aamdar Niwas, Mumbai.

The accused allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy, misused their official positions and prepared forged bills relating to various affairs of the society. They allegedly siphoned off funds and derived personal benefits, causing a financial loss of ₹1,66,96,514 to the society and its members.

Allegations of financial irregularities

The complaint further alleges that then General Manager Ramchandra Gopal Tawde, in collusion with employees of the society, arranged for payment of their personal income tax from the society's funds. Police also alleged that instead of preparing genuine statutory audit reports for the period from 2017 to 2022, false audit reports were prepared.

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The accused have been identified as Ramchandra Gopal Tawde, Sushil Ramchandra Tawde, Sunil Krishnaji Chavan, Prakash Siddhappa Dange, Prakash Dagu Khangal, Dilip Ganpat Khakal, Anant Shankar Dalvi, Prabhakar Ramchandra Ghevde and Kishor R. Bind.

Police have registered the case and further investigation is underway.

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