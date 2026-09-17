Vasai-Virar Civic Body Launches 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' To Mark PM Modi's Birthday & 25 Years In Public Life | X - vasaivirarinfra

Virar: A special campaign titled ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ has been organised by the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Campaign to highlight civic services

The initiative is being conducted to celebrate the completion of PM Modi's 25 years in public life.

Running from September 17 to October 17, the primary objective of this campaign is to raise awareness about various civic services and government schemes offered by the municipal corporation and to ensure that everyday citizens can easily access their benefits.

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To deliver these municipal services effectively to the public, a series of drives and activities will be implemented throughout the month-long campaign.

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