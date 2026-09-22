Why V4 Nations’ Backing For India’s UNSC Seat Matters: What It Means

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Four Central European nations Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, collectively known as the Visegrád Group (V4) have thrown their support behind India’s long-standing demand for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), adding a fresh diplomatic push to New Delhi’s campaign for reforms in the global body.

The endorsement was announced on September 21, 2026, during the first high-level V4-India foreign ministers’ meeting, held on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár, speaking on behalf of the group, said the four countries agreed that India, as a member of the Global South and an emerging power in the Indo-Pacific, should have a permanent place at the Security Council.

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“We all agree, as V4 countries, that India, as part of the Global South, an upcoming superpower in the Indo-Pacific region, must be at the table as a permanent member of the UN Security Council,” Blanár said.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar described the meeting as a “new historic occasion”, marking a significant step in India’s engagement with the Central European bloc.

What Does V4’s Support Mean For India?

The V4 endorsement adds four more countries to the growing international support for India’s bid for permanent membership of the UNSC. While the backing does not immediately change the composition of the Council, it strengthens New Delhi’s diplomatic efforts to build a broader consensus around reforming the United Nations’ principal body responsible for international peace and security.

The support is particularly notable because it comes from a group of Central European countries, expanding the geographical reach of India’s campaign beyond its established diplomatic partners.

India has consistently argued that the current structure of the Security Council does not adequately reflect contemporary geopolitical and economic realities. With the global balance of power having changed considerably since the UN was established in 1945, New Delhi has called for reforms that would give emerging economies and developing countries a greater role in international decision-making.

The V4’s statement also explicitly recognises India’s role as a major voice of the Global South and an emerging power in the Indo-Pacific, adding to the diplomatic recognition of its expanding international influence.

Why Is India Seeking A Permanent Seat At The UNSC?

The United Nations Security Council currently has 15 members, comprising five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms.

The five permanent members China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States hold veto power over substantive Council decisions.

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India has served as a non-permanent member of the UNSC several times, most recently during the 2021-22 term. However, it has long sought permanent membership, arguing that the Council’s existing composition does not adequately represent the world’s population, economic realities and changing political landscape.

New Delhi has also pointed to its contributions to UN peacekeeping and its growing role in international affairs as part of its case for a greater role in global governance.

India is a member of the G4, alongside Brazil, Germany and Japan. The four countries mutually support one another’s bids for permanent membership and advocate reforms to make the Security Council more representative.

India has also received support in principle for its bid from major powers, including France, the UK, the US and Russia. The V4’s collective endorsement adds another regional grouping to the countries backing its demand.

How Difficult Is UNSC Reform?

Despite the growing number of countries supporting reform, securing a permanent seat remains a complicated diplomatic challenge.

Any expansion of the Security Council’s membership requires amendments to the UN Charter. Such amendments must be adopted by a two-thirds majority of the UN General Assembly and ratified by two-thirds of UN member states, including all five permanent members of the Security Council.

This means that support from individual countries and regional blocs, while politically significant, does not automatically translate into permanent membership.

The reform process has faced prolonged disagreements over the number of additional permanent seats, the question of veto powers and which countries should be included in an expanded Council.

China’s position on India’s permanent membership is also an important factor in the broader negotiations, given that Beijing is a permanent member whose ratification would be required for a Charter amendment to take effect.

The V4 endorsement, therefore, adds diplomatic weight to India’s campaign but does not resolve the institutional and political obstacles that have held up reform.

Beyond The UNSC: What Else Did India And V4 Agree On?

The foreign ministers’ meeting was not limited to India’s demand for permanent membership. Both sides also discussed expanding cooperation across several strategic and economic sectors.

India and the V4 countries agreed to hold annual foreign ministers’ meetings and establish an annual business forum to strengthen engagement between their governments and business communities.

The two sides also agreed to deepen cooperation in areas including defence, technology, innovation, research, education, space, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges.

They further expressed support for working together to strengthen multilateralism.

These commitments provide a framework for more regular political engagement and could open up additional avenues for Indian businesses, institutions and strategic partnerships in Central Europe.

Why This Matters For India’s Global Role

The V4’s endorsement carries significance on two fronts: India’s campaign for a more representative Security Council and its broader engagement with Europe.

For New Delhi, support from Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic adds to the range of countries and regional groupings backing its demand for reform. It also reinforces India’s efforts to present the case for permanent membership as part of a wider push for more inclusive global governance.

At the same time, the agreement to expand cooperation in defence, technology, trade, research and connectivity gives the relationship a practical dimension beyond multilateral diplomacy.

The endorsement does not guarantee a permanent seat for India, nor does it indicate that the long-stalled reform process is close to a breakthrough. However, it gives New Delhi another platform to build support for its position while strengthening ties with four European partners.

For India, the meeting represents an opportunity to advance its UNSC reform campaign while developing a broader and more structured partnership with Central Europe.