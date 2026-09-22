 Actress Madhoo's ₹500 Offering 'Hidden' At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja? Viral Video Shows Man Taking Note Away And Hiding It Under Cloth
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Actress Madhoo's ₹500 Offering 'Hidden' At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja? Viral Video Shows Man Taking Note Away And Hiding It Under Cloth

Madhoo Shah offered a Rs 500 note during her visit to Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. However, a video circulating online appears to show the note being removed and placed behind a cloth moments later

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, September 22, 2026, 09:40 AM IST
Actress Madhoo's ₹500 Offering 'Hidden' At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja? Viral Video Shows Man Taking Note Away And Hiding It Under Cloth
Madhoo's Rs 500 Offering Hidden At Lalbaugcha Raja? | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Madhoo Shah, who made her acting debut in 1991, went on to become a household name after playing the titular role in Mani Ratnam’s acclaimed 1992 Tamil film Roja. On Monday, September 21, the actress visited Lalbaugcha Raja amid the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations in Mumbai. Madhoo was seen seeking blessings at the pandal and waving to fans from inside the venue.

Madhoo's Rs 500 Offering Hidden At Lalbaugcha Raja?

However, a video from her visit has caught the attention of social media users. The viral clip appears to show the 57-year-old actress offering a Rs 500 note as a donation during her darshan. Moments later, as Madhoo turns around to wave at fans, the note can be seen being quickly taken away by a man and apparently placed or concealed under a cloth.

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The incident has sparked discussion online, with several users questioning why the money was removed so quickly and hidden from view. The footage has led to speculation about the circumstances surrounding the handling of the donation.

However, the viral video by itself does not establish the reason why the note was taken away or whether the person handling it was associated with the Lalbaugcha Raja organising committee or the temple’s donation process.

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The actress was last seen in Governor: The Silent Saviour, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead, alongside Adah Sharma, and Noushad Mohamed Kunju.

The film was released theatrically on 12 June 2026.

Before that, she starred in the Malayalam film Chinna Chinna Aasai, directed by Varsha Vasudev, in her feature film debut.

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