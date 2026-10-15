FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'US Foils Mass Shooting Plot At Illinois Hindu Temple, Netflix Lay Offs Loom'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Imran Khan Gets Mumbai Police Notice To Leave India By October 28 Over Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The action follows his participation in a protest at August Kranti Maidan demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Police said action was taken under the relevant provision of the Immigration Act because Imran is not an Indian citizen. (Read more...)

2. Who Is Alexandros Paporakis? 19-Year-Old Accused Of Plotting Mass Shooting At Chicago-Area Hindu Temple

According to reports, he worked as a Taco Bell cashier for around seven months in Arlington Heights. Alexandros reportedly made disparaging remarks about people of different races, especially Indians. (Read more...)

US Man Arrested Over Alleged Terror Plot Targeting Hindu Temple Near Chicago19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis was reportedly found with an AR-style rifle and 300 rounds of ammunition after allegedly telling a Taco Bell coworker he planned to kill as many Indians as possible. The coworker alerted law enforcement.The alleged plot comes during Navratri, when Hindu temples welcome devotees in large numbers.Hinduphobia is not harmless rhetoric. Threats against Hindu communities must be taken seriously before they turn into tragedy.Condemn hate. Defend the right to practise faith without fear. 🇮🇳 — India First Post (@ifpost47) October 15, 2026

3. Mumbai & MMR To Face Water Bankruptcy? Environmentalists Warn As Neglected Reservoir Desilting, Rising Demand Threaten Future Supply Security

Mumbai and the MMR face a looming water crisis as rising demand, reservoir siltation and limited wastewater reuse threaten future supplies. (Read more...)

4. Shiva Sharma Death Case: Lucknow Influencer Shraddha Dubey Releases Video Amid Probe After Boyfriend’s Demise, Says 'It Was Suicide, Not Murder'

Lucknow influencer Shraddha Dubey denied responsibility for boyfriend Shiva Sharma's death, claiming in a video that the 28-year-old restaurant owner died by suicide. (Read more...)

5. Dhruv Rathee Faces Defamation Suit Over Lord Ram, Goddess Sita Video; Saket Court Sets November 5 Hearing

A defamation suit has been filed against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee at Delhi’s Saket Court over a video allegedly claiming Lord Ram and Goddess Sita consumed meat and alcohol during exile. (Read more...)

6. Iran Calls Starlink A ‘Tool Of War’; Authorities Threaten Death Penalty To Users Found With The Tech

Iranians using or possessing Elon Musk’s Starlink terminals can face six months to two years in prison, while importing or distributing them can bring up to five years. (Read more...)

7. FPJ Exclusive | Once Called 'Bechari', Now An Indian Sporting Star: Archer Sheetal Devi Opens Up On Her Inspiring Journey Ahead Of Asian Para Games 2026

Having won Asian Para Games gold medals and a Paralympic medal, Sheetal is determined to trust her preparation, stay calm and win medals for India. (Read more...)

8. Durga Puja 2026: A Complete Guide To Dates, Traditions, Rituals And Celebrations

Durga Puja is one of the important Hindu festivals, which is celebrated as a five-day festival. This year, the festival is set to be observed from Thursday, October 15, 2026, and it will continue until Wednesday, October 21. Maha Ashtami, one of the most important days, falls on Monday, October 19. (Read more...)

9. Netflix Is Laying Off 1,000 Jobs As Growth Slows, Mainly Product & Tech Teams Affected

Co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters told employees about the move as Netflix seeks faster growth amid tougher streaming competition worldwide. (Read more...)

10. Sahiba Bali Reacts To Tamannaah Bhatia Controversy, Calls Viral Screenshot 'Fabricated And Fully False'

Calling the controversy a “fabricated and fully FALSE narrative,” Bali clarified that neither actor made the alleged comments. “Don’t believe everything you see,” she warned. (Read more...)