Mumbai & MMR To Face Water Bankruptcy? Environmentalists Warn As Neglected Reservoir Desilting, Rising Demand Threaten Future Supply Security

Mumbai And MMR Face Looming Water Bankruptcy As Neglected Reservoir Desilting, Rising Demand Threaten Future Water Security | File

Mumbai: Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are heading towards water bankruptcy, environmentalists warn; adding that with rising demand, neglected reservoir desilting and inadequate wastewater reuse could deepen the crisis. Despite existing Central government guidelines on waterbody rejuvenation, authorities have been slow to act, prompting green groups to demand urgent desilting, rainwater harvesting and greater use of treated wastewater for non-potable purposes.

Also Watch:

Mumbai receives around 4,100 million litres a day (MLD) from seven lakes and dams against an estimated requirement of 4,600–4,665 MLD. Demand is projected to rise to 6,424 MLD by 2041, implying a potential deficit of 2,324 MLD if supply remains unchanged.

Major augmentation schemes, including Gargai, Pinjal and the Damanganga–Pinjal link, are at different stages of planning and implementation. Environmentalists say the city must also protect existing reservoirs rather than rely exclusively on new sources.

"Civic authorities had overlooked the importance of maintaining reservoir storage capacity amid rapid urbanisation," said NatConnect Foundation, which has campaigned for desilting since the summer of 2024.

“It is unfortunate that urban planners and civic officials have not realised the importance of increasing the holding capacity of our drinking-water reservoirs. Nobody seems to have taken us seriously when we sought information on desilting under the RTI Act, except to reply that the government does not have any information,” said NatConnect director B N Kumar.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now quantified sediment-related capacity losses through a Maharashtra Engineering Research Institute (MERI) study, but is seeking further expert assistance to assess the feasibility of desilting. The study recorded capacity declines of 16.42% at Vihar, 14.98% at Tulsi, 15.023% at Tansa, 8.986% at Modak Sagar and 1.709% at Middle Vaitarna.

The BMC has sought a panel of Central Water Commission-recommended consultants to examine the technical and economic feasibility of desilting. NatConnect pointed out that Central guidelines on urban waterbody rejuvenation already exist, questioning the delay in translating such guidance and scientific findings into action. Maharashtra is separately testing desilting methods at seven irrigation projects before deciding whether to extend the exercise to Mumbai’s reservoirs.

The concerns extend to Navi Mumbai’s Morbe Dam, which supplies around 450 MLD. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) confirmed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act that no desilting had been undertaken since the dam began functioning in 1999.

NatConnect has urged NMMC Commissioner Dr Kailash Shinde to commission a bathymetric survey to establish the reservoir’s actual live storage capacity and assess the feasibility of removing accumulated sediment.

NMMC data for May 2025 showed actual storage of 82.557 million cubic metres against a designed capacity of 190.890 million cubic metres. After setting aside a month’s emergency reserve, reported usable storage stood at 51.957 million cubic metres. NatConnect has sought updated figures.

Climate uncertainty adds to the challenge. Subhajit Mukherjee, founder of the Har Ghar Jal Sanchay Abhiyan, called for responsible water use by households, industries and agriculture. Recalling the devastating famine of 1877 associated with extreme El Niño conditions, he said history offered a warning, while science, technology and collective action could help avert future crises. He advocated rainwater harvesting, conservation and water reuse.

The enviornment activists have also called for a comprehensive water-security strategy combining feasible desilting, groundwater recharge and greater use of treated sewage for toilet flushing, vehicle washing and gardening.

Water bankruptcy, the greens warn, is not simply about how much rain falls during a monsoon. It is also about how much water cities can store, how efficiently they use it and whether they prepare for future shortages.