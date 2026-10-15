Mumbai: BMC Plans 62 Water Tankers, Drafts OTP-Based Policy To Curb Misuse

The BMC is expanding its tanker fleet and planning digital checks to improve water distribution and accountability across Mumbai | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 14, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed 25 additional water tankers to improve supplies to tail-end areas, including hilly localities and chawls, where residents often face low water pressure.

The civic body has also drafted a tanker policy mandating OTP-based verification and digital records of each transaction to ensure transparency and prevent misuse.

BMC Expands Tanker Fleet

The BMC currently operates 37 tankers and plans to increase its fleet to 62 amid rising demand and high temperatures. The proposal to hire private tankers to meet drinking water demand received post-facto approval from the Standing Committee on Wednesday.

However, corporators raised concerns over the source and quality of tanker water, allocation mechanisms and alleged profiteering by private operators.

Corporators Flag Water Supply Concerns

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Yamini Jadhav flagged the issue, while Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Deepmala Badhe said residents were being charged Rs 3,000-4,000 per tanker. Members also sought data on tanker trips and refilling station usage since the 10% water cut was imposed on May 15. Additional Municipal Commissioner Avinash Dhakane said GPS tracking and OTP-based verification would be made mandatory to strengthen monitoring.

Tanker Costs And Water Reuse

The BMC has planned 1,145 tanker trips over the next six months, with the cost per trip rising from Rs 3,965 to Rs 4,366, officials said. Corporators also called for treated sewage to be supplied to gardens, public toilets and construction sites to reduce dependence on potable water. Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar sought a policy for reusing treated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs).

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Water Stocks Could Last Until 2027

Mumbai draws its water from seven lakes—Tulsi, Vihar, Bhatsa, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna—located across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and parts of Thane, Nashik and Palghar districts. According to the BMC, available water stocks could last until May next year. With the 10% cut in place, supplies could potentially last until September 2027.

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