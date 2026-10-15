Mumbai: BMC Trenching Policy 2026 Approved Amid Opposition Walkout Over ₹200-Crore Revenue Loss Claim

Opposition corporators staged a walkout after the BMC Standing Committee approved the revised trenching policy despite objections over revenue implications | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 14, 2026: The BMC’s new trenching policy triggered a sharp confrontation at the Standing Committee meeting, with Opposition parties alleging that the revised policy could cost the civic body up to Rs 200 crore in revenue.

Despite strong objections from the Opposition, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance pushed the proposal through, prompting Opposition members to stage a walkout in protest.

Revised Policy Tightens Accountability

The BMC has proposed a revised Comprehensive Trenching and Reinstatement Policy 2026 to tighten accountability for underground utility works.

The policy provides for action against unauthorised excavation, mandatory digital mapping of underground utilities and extended liability for defects in restored roads. The proposal was placed before the Standing Committee for discussion on Thursday.

Opposition Flags Revenue Loss

Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi alleged that the revised trenching policy would hit BMC revenues by slashing road reinstatement charges from Rs 40,000 to Rs 4,000 per sq m and requiring utility companies to repair roads themselves. Claiming the civic body earned over Rs 200 crore annually from the existing system since 2020, he demanded a review of the policy.

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Yashodhar Phanse opposed the proposal, alleging that utility companies dig up newly constructed roads, raising suspicions of collusion between road and utility contractors.

He warned against policies that could hurt BMC finances amid declining fixed deposits. AIMIM corporator Zamir Qureshi also alleged that the reduced charges favoured private companies.

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Proposal Approved Amid Walkout

A civic official clarified that the policy was framed after reviewing utility agencies’ suggestions and objections, following state government directives to rationalise trench reinstatement charges, which are higher than those of other civic bodies.

The Opposition’s demand to raise objections was rejected, and Standing Committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde approved the policy, prompting Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, MNS and AIMIM members to stage a walkout.

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