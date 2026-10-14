BMC Demolishes 92 Unauthorised Stalls Near Manish Market, Musafirkhana Under 'Pedestrian First' Initiative |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday demolished 92 unauthorised stalls in the Sabu Siddik Road, Musafirkhana and Manish Market areas in south Mumbai’s A ward as part of its anti-encroachment drive under the civic body’s ‘Pedestrian First’ initiative.

750-Sq-Ft Godown Also Demolished

The demolition drive, carried out by the BMC’s maintenance and encroachment removal department on October 14, targeted temporary structures made of tarpaulin sheets, bamboo, iron pipes and metal sheets, as well as permanent iron stalls. A 750-sq-ft godown was also demolished during the operation.

The action followed an inspection of Sabu Siddik Road and the Musafirkhana area on Tuesday by Deputy Municipal Commissioner Chanda Jadhav and elected representatives. Officials from A ward, including Assistant Commissioner Ujwal Ingole, along with officers from the maintenance, licensing and encroachment removal departments, were present during the inspection.

The demolition drive was undertaken in line with the directions issued by elected representatives and the ‘Pedestrian First’ initiative conceptualised by Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, the BMC said.

To maintain law and order during the drive, the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station deployed three police inspectors, three sub-inspectors and 30 police personnel.

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