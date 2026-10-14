Mother Donates Kidney To Save 27-Year-Old Daughter Battling Stage 5 Chronic Kidney Disease At Vashi Hospital | AI

Navi Mumbai: A 27-year-old woman suffering from Stage 5 chronic kidney disease has received a new lease of life after her mother donated a kidney to help her undergo a successful transplant at a Navi Mumbai hospital. Diagnosed with end-stage kidney disease in April 2026, the woman underwent the transplant at Hiranandani Fortis Hospital in Vashi.

Specialist Team Performs Transplant

The transplant was performed by surgeons Dr Ramesh Mahajan and Dr Gaurav Kasat under the medical supervision of Dr Atul Ingale, Director of Nephrology and Transplant Physician at the hospital.

The woman's health problems came to light in April, when medical investigations revealed that both her kidneys had failed. She initially underwent dialysis at a hospital in Pune before her family sought further medical advice. On the recommendation of a relative who is a medical practitioner in Koparkhairane, the family consulted Dr Ingale at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital.

Mother Volunteers As Kidney Donor

After evaluating her condition and treatment history, Dr Ingale advised a kidney transplant as an appropriate long-term treatment option. Her mother volunteered to donate one of her kidneys, offering her daughter an opportunity to recover and return to a normal life.

The hospital's multidisciplinary team completed the necessary medical evaluations and regulatory approvals before proceeding with the transplant. Following the surgery, the patient showed significant improvement in kidney function and recovered steadily without requiring further dialysis during her hospital stay.

Doctor Highlights Timely Medical Intervention

“Being diagnosed with kidney failure at such a young age can be extremely challenging, both physically and emotionally. When the patient came to us, her kidneys had already failed, and transplantation was an appropriate treatment option for her. Her mother's decision to become a donor was a significant step towards making the transplant possible. With timely evaluations, necessary approvals and close coordination between our multidisciplinary teams, we were able to complete the transplant journey within a relatively short period. Neha responded well to the procedure, and her recovery has been encouraging,” Dr Ingale said.

He added, “She can now gradually return to her normal routine, including pursuing her personal and professional aspirations. For a young patient like her, this means more than an improvement in kidney function; it means having the opportunity to rebuild her life, become independent again and look towards the future with confidence. Cases like these demonstrate how timely treatment, family support and coordinated medical care can make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients with any advanced disease.”

Recalling the emotional impact of her diagnosis, the woman said she had feared that her illness would prevent her from leading a normal life and fulfilling her ambitions.

“When I first learnt in April that both my kidneys had failed, I was completely shattered. At just 27, I was scared that I might never be able to lead a normal life or fulfil my dreams. My mother stood by me through everything and gave me the most precious gift anyone could ever give — a second chance at life. I will forever be grateful to her. I sincerely thank Dr Atul Ingale and the entire team for giving me hope and helping me through this difficult journey. Today, being able to return to my normal routine feels like a blessing. I now look forward to finding a new job, becoming independent and fulfilling the dreams I once feared I would have to give up,” she said.

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