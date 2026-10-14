19-Year-Old Delivery Executive Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Scooters In Malad; 11 Two-Wheelers Recovered | AI

Mumbai: The Kurar police have arrested a 19-year-old delivery executive for allegedly stealing scooters and recovered 11 stolen two-wheelers during the investigation. The accused has allegedly confessed to committing the thefts along with a minor accomplice in Mumbai and neighbouring areas.

Scooter Theft Sparks Investigation

The accused, identified as Amit Dilip Soni, a resident of Bhim Nagar, Mahatma Phule Chawl, Kurar village in Malad East, was arrested on October 5. According to the police, a Honda Dio scooter bearing registration number MH-02-DX-8340 was stolen near Shubha Park building in Pathanwadi, Kurar village, on October 3. Following a complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Police Tip-Off Leads To Arrest

Acting on a tip-off received through an informant, a police team kept a watch on the suspected area and apprehended Soni. During questioning, he allegedly confessed to the theft. Further investigation revealed that Soni and his accomplice had allegedly stolen several scooters in Mumbai and areas outside the city. According to the police, the duo targeted scooters parked along roads, particularly those that could be started using a compatible old key, commonly referred to as a master key.

The accused allegedly told investigators that they had stolen 11 scooters from Kurar and adjoining police station jurisdictions. The vehicles were subsequently seized during the investigation. Of the 11 recovered scooters, cases have been registered at Kurar police station for four vehicles, while one vehicle is linked to Meghwadi police station and another to Achole police station in the Mira-Bhayandar area. The police are investigating the details and ownership of the remaining five scooters.

The second accused is a minor and will be dealt with under the provisions of the juvenile justice law. Further investigation is underway to establish the involvement of the accused in other vehicle theft cases and identify the rightful owners of the recovered scooters.

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