Bhiwandi Civic Body Nominations Trigger Political Row; Samajwadi Party Expels 6 Corporators For 6 Years, Congress Stages Protest

Congress party worker protest (R), and SP press conference (L) |

Bhiwandi: The announcement of nine nominated corporators at a special general body meeting of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) on Wednesday triggered a political storm exposing deep divisions within the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress. The SP expelled all six of its corporators including group leader Arib Shaikh, for six years over alleged violation of the party whip after BJP-linked leader Bharat Jaglani was nominated under the SP quota.

SP And Congress Face Divisions

The controversy exposed divisions within both parties and raised questions over the political affiliations of the nominees and the selection process. While Congress leaders staged a protest outside the municipal headquarters, the SP announced disciplinary action against its corporators for allegedly supporting Bharat Jaglani, a leader linked to the BJP, instead of the party's authorised candidate, Sarfaraz Shaikh.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders staged a protest against the selection of three nominees under their party’s quota with former MP Suresh Taware accusing group leader Tariq Momin of sidelining local party workers.

The nomination process was conducted from September 16 to 28, during which the civic body received 37 applications. Following scrutiny and discussions between Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar and leaders of various party groups, nine names were finalised and officially announced at Wednesday’s special general body meeting.

Bharat Jaglani’s nomination sparks SP revolt

The nomination of Bharat Jaglani under the SP quota triggered a sharp backlash within the party. SP president Riyaz Azmi alleged that the party had issued a whip and declared Sarfaraz Shaikh as its authorised candidate but its instructions were not followed.

Azmi accused SP group leader Arib Shaikh of recommending Jaglani’s name despite the party’s decision in favour of Sarfaraz Shaikh. Terming the move a violation of party discipline and anti-party activity, Azmi announced the expulsion of six corporators for six years.

Those expelled are group leader Arib Shaikh, Kashfi Shaf Momin, Aazib Momin, Shabana Shamim Ansari, Shaikh Salma Bano and Aman Obaid Khan.

The development has raised questions over the SP’s internal unity and the role of its elected representatives in the nomination process.

Congress protests, Taware targets group leader

The selection also triggered discontent within the Congress. Bhiwandi Congress president Abid Khan, former MP Suresh Taware and other party leaders and workers staged a protest outside the municipal corporation headquarters against the nominees selected under the Congress quota.

Taware alleged that none of the three nominees selected under the Congress quota was associated with the party. He said local Congress leaders and workers had sought representation for active and loyal party workers, but their demands were allegedly ignored during the selection process.

The protesters also questioned the role of Congress group leader Tariq Momin in finalising the names. The demonstration took place despite the city police denying permission and imposing restrictions on such protests.

The controversy has brought the selection process under scrutiny, with Congress leaders questioning whether the party’s local organisation was adequately consulted.

Nine nominated corporators announced

The nine nominated corporators announced at the special general body meeting are:

Congress quota: Imran Ansari, Arafat Shaikh and Saleem Shaikh

BJP quota: Sugandha Tawre and Ravikant Sawant

Samajwadi Party quota: Bharat Jaglani

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) quota: Girish Mhatre

Konark Vikas Aghadi quota: Mayur Patil

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) quota: Sanjay Kabukar

The nominations were made against the strength of the civic body’s 90 elected corporators, with nine positions allocated under the nominated-corporator system.

With six SP corporators expelled and Congress leaders openly challenging their party’s selections, the nominations have triggered a fresh political confrontation in Bhiwandi, putting party discipline, political affiliations and the selection process under the spotlight.

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